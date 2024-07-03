Ausom Enterprise Ltd Summary

Ausom Enterprise Limited, formerly known as Core Emballage Limited was incorporated at Ahmedabad on February 15, 1984. The Companys name got changed to Ausom Enterprise Limited from Core Emballage Limited in September, 2010. Company is principally engaged in the business of trading in commodities, bullions, manufacturing of gold jewellery, diamonds, units of mutual funds, derivative transactions and investments in shares and securities.Ausom Enterprise was initially started as a leasing company. In 1994, it diversified into a range of products involving an investment of around Rs 400 cr in the next three years. To begin with, it set up a chemcial complex in Gujarat to manufacture chemicals and bulk drugs. It came out with a rights issue to part-finance the chemical project. The company started the production of dextrose and a by-product, sodium chloride.In 1995, the company diversified into manufacturing paper. It had set up a 400-tpd paper plant based on recycled paper and also implemented a project to manufacture packaging material.The company has signed an MoU with the Canada-based H A Simons, for engineering, construction, management assistance and commissioning services for its greenfield board mill. During 1999-2000, it published Corrugated Box Handbook dealing with packaging quality. CEL also launched the Eco-Logic brand, a chain of retail showroom / franchisee shops which will sell eco-friendly products manufactured by the company as well as out sourced. Such showrooms have been started at Ahmedabad while Pune and Bangalore have franchised showrooms.The company has won Indian Star a prestigious award which was given by the Indian Institute of Packaging for superior quality supplier.The Company in year 2020 formed a LLP (joint venture) namely IGR AUSOM LLP.The Company, in the year 2023, carried out activities in the field of trading of commodities, bullions, shares & securities, units of mutual funds.