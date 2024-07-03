iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Optiemus Infracom Ltd Share Price

739.65
(-4.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:14:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open785
  • Day's High793
  • 52 Wk High873.8
  • Prev. Close773.8
  • Day's Low735.15
  • 52 Wk Low 215.8
  • Turnover (lac)1,387.11
  • P/E267.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.11
  • EPS2.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,350.43
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Optiemus Infracom Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

785

Prev. Close

773.8

Turnover(Lac.)

1,387.11

Day's High

793

Day's Low

735.15

52 Week's High

873.8

52 Week's Low

215.8

Book Value

50.11

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,350.43

P/E

267.39

EPS

2.89

Divi. Yield

0

Optiemus Infracom Ltd Corporate Action

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Optiemus Infracom Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Optiemus Infracom Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.89%

Non-Promoter- 0.89%

Institutions: 0.89%

Non-Institutions: 24.21%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Optiemus Infracom Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

85.86

85.86

85.81

85.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

336.47

324.36

288.46

269.89

Net Worth

422.33

410.22

374.27

355.7

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

175.9

337.53

602.32

1,052.16

yoy growth (%)

-47.88

-43.96

-42.75

-44.91

Raw materials

-165

-292.18

-427.83

-955.34

As % of sales

93.8

86.56

71.03

90.79

Employee costs

-4.87

-7.1

-20.35

-15.41

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.85

-74.79

36.54

13.39

Depreciation

-2.78

-10.42

-12.56

-16.57

Tax paid

-3.09

6.13

-11.85

-3.64

Working capital

31.15

-67

61.01

-40.62

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-47.88

-43.96

-42.75

-44.91

Op profit growth

119.02

-164.48

55.01

-48.61

EBIT growth

-107.25

-175.71

20.83

-21.4

Net profit growth

-232.28

-378.08

153.23

-46.07

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,527.72

1,173.88

471.63

181.5

337.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,527.72

1,173.88

471.63

181.5

337.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

22.99

54.05

35.91

205.98

16.62

View Annually Results

Optiemus Infracom Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Optiemus Infracom Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Ashok Gupta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Neetesh Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Naresh Kumar Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ritu Goyal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rakesh Kumar Srivastava

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gauri Shankar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vikas Chandra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Optiemus Infracom Ltd

Summary

Optiemus Infracom Limited (Formerly known Akanksha Cellular Limited) was incorporated in June, 1993. The Company name was changed from Akanksha Cellular Limited to Optiemus Infracom Limited on April 23, 2011. The Company is presently engaged into trading of mobile handset and mobile accessories.During the year 2010-11, as per the scheme of amalgamation, seven private limited companies, namely Telemart Communication (India) Pvt Ltd, Mach Communicatons Pvt Ltd, Mo-Life Communication (India) Pvt Ltd, Mo-Life Retails Pvt Ltd, Radical Softnet Pvt Ltd, Pacific Inet Support Pvt Ltd and A Design & Details (Interiors & Infrastructure) Pvt Ltd amalgamated with the company. In the year 2011, the Company has incorporated Wholly owned Subsidiary Optiemus Infracom (Signapore) PTE LTD in Singapore.The Company acquired a commercial property situated at Sector 126, Noida (Uttar Pradesh) on Express-way costing Rs 130 Crores in 2012. A wholly owned subsidiary Company, Optiemus Infracom (Singapore) Pte. Ltd was incorporated in Singapore in 2012. The Company acquired additional 40% stake in Kishore Exports India Private Limited, apart from the 50% stake already held, thereby, making it Subsidiary of Company during the year 2014-15. During the year 2015-16, the Company formed a new Company in Joint venture with M/s Wistron Corporation and acquired 80% stake therein making it subsidiary of Optiemus. During the year 2016-17, the Company acquired two subsidiaries, namely, M/s Fine MS Electronics Priv
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Optiemus Infracom Ltd share price today?

The Optiemus Infracom Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹739.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Optiemus Infracom Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Optiemus Infracom Ltd is ₹6350.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Optiemus Infracom Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Optiemus Infracom Ltd is 267.39 and 15.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Optiemus Infracom Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Optiemus Infracom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Optiemus Infracom Ltd is ₹215.8 and ₹873.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Optiemus Infracom Ltd?

Optiemus Infracom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.69%, 3 Years at 35.47%, 1 Year at 146.51%, 6 Month at 138.64%, 3 Month at 4.87% and 1 Month at 8.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Optiemus Infracom Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Optiemus Infracom Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.89 %
Institutions - 0.89 %
Public - 24.22 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Optiemus Infracom Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.