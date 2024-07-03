Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹785
Prev. Close₹773.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,387.11
Day's High₹793
Day's Low₹735.15
52 Week's High₹873.8
52 Week's Low₹215.8
Book Value₹50.11
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,350.43
P/E267.39
EPS2.89
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
85.86
85.86
85.81
85.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
336.47
324.36
288.46
269.89
Net Worth
422.33
410.22
374.27
355.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
175.9
337.53
602.32
1,052.16
yoy growth (%)
-47.88
-43.96
-42.75
-44.91
Raw materials
-165
-292.18
-427.83
-955.34
As % of sales
93.8
86.56
71.03
90.79
Employee costs
-4.87
-7.1
-20.35
-15.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.85
-74.79
36.54
13.39
Depreciation
-2.78
-10.42
-12.56
-16.57
Tax paid
-3.09
6.13
-11.85
-3.64
Working capital
31.15
-67
61.01
-40.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-47.88
-43.96
-42.75
-44.91
Op profit growth
119.02
-164.48
55.01
-48.61
EBIT growth
-107.25
-175.71
20.83
-21.4
Net profit growth
-232.28
-378.08
153.23
-46.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,527.72
1,173.88
471.63
181.5
337.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,527.72
1,173.88
471.63
181.5
337.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
22.99
54.05
35.91
205.98
16.62
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Ashok Gupta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Neetesh Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Naresh Kumar Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ritu Goyal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rakesh Kumar Srivastava
Independent Non Exe. Director
Gauri Shankar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vikas Chandra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Optiemus Infracom Ltd
Summary
Optiemus Infracom Limited (Formerly known Akanksha Cellular Limited) was incorporated in June, 1993. The Company name was changed from Akanksha Cellular Limited to Optiemus Infracom Limited on April 23, 2011. The Company is presently engaged into trading of mobile handset and mobile accessories.During the year 2010-11, as per the scheme of amalgamation, seven private limited companies, namely Telemart Communication (India) Pvt Ltd, Mach Communicatons Pvt Ltd, Mo-Life Communication (India) Pvt Ltd, Mo-Life Retails Pvt Ltd, Radical Softnet Pvt Ltd, Pacific Inet Support Pvt Ltd and A Design & Details (Interiors & Infrastructure) Pvt Ltd amalgamated with the company. In the year 2011, the Company has incorporated Wholly owned Subsidiary Optiemus Infracom (Signapore) PTE LTD in Singapore.The Company acquired a commercial property situated at Sector 126, Noida (Uttar Pradesh) on Express-way costing Rs 130 Crores in 2012. A wholly owned subsidiary Company, Optiemus Infracom (Singapore) Pte. Ltd was incorporated in Singapore in 2012. The Company acquired additional 40% stake in Kishore Exports India Private Limited, apart from the 50% stake already held, thereby, making it Subsidiary of Company during the year 2014-15. During the year 2015-16, the Company formed a new Company in Joint venture with M/s Wistron Corporation and acquired 80% stake therein making it subsidiary of Optiemus. During the year 2016-17, the Company acquired two subsidiaries, namely, M/s Fine MS Electronics Priv
The Optiemus Infracom Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹739.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Optiemus Infracom Ltd is ₹6350.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Optiemus Infracom Ltd is 267.39 and 15.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Optiemus Infracom Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Optiemus Infracom Ltd is ₹215.8 and ₹873.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Optiemus Infracom Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 91.69%, 3 Years at 35.47%, 1 Year at 146.51%, 6 Month at 138.64%, 3 Month at 4.87% and 1 Month at 8.01%.
