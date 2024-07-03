Summary

Optiemus Infracom Limited (Formerly known Akanksha Cellular Limited) was incorporated in June, 1993. The Company name was changed from Akanksha Cellular Limited to Optiemus Infracom Limited on April 23, 2011. The Company is presently engaged into trading of mobile handset and mobile accessories.During the year 2010-11, as per the scheme of amalgamation, seven private limited companies, namely Telemart Communication (India) Pvt Ltd, Mach Communicatons Pvt Ltd, Mo-Life Communication (India) Pvt Ltd, Mo-Life Retails Pvt Ltd, Radical Softnet Pvt Ltd, Pacific Inet Support Pvt Ltd and A Design & Details (Interiors & Infrastructure) Pvt Ltd amalgamated with the company. In the year 2011, the Company has incorporated Wholly owned Subsidiary Optiemus Infracom (Signapore) PTE LTD in Singapore.The Company acquired a commercial property situated at Sector 126, Noida (Uttar Pradesh) on Express-way costing Rs 130 Crores in 2012. A wholly owned subsidiary Company, Optiemus Infracom (Singapore) Pte. Ltd was incorporated in Singapore in 2012. The Company acquired additional 40% stake in Kishore Exports India Private Limited, apart from the 50% stake already held, thereby, making it Subsidiary of Company during the year 2014-15. During the year 2015-16, the Company formed a new Company in Joint venture with M/s Wistron Corporation and acquired 80% stake therein making it subsidiary of Optiemus. During the year 2016-17, the Company acquired two subsidiaries, namely, M/s Fine MS Electronics Priv

