Optiemus Infracom Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
85.86
85.86
85.81
85.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
336.47
324.36
288.46
269.89
Net Worth
422.33
410.22
374.27
355.7
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
19.63
32.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.03
5.74
3.71
0
Total Liabilities
430.36
415.96
397.61
387.93
Fixed Assets
0.39
1.21
1.15
1.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
145.66
136.47
127.33
67.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.43
5.36
10.88
7.04
Networking Capital
275.3
270.28
247.35
292.33
Inventories
0.89
0.95
3.4
6.25
Inventory Days
12.96
Sundry Debtors
192.65
264.45
211.15
125.07
Debtor Days
259.52
Other Current Assets
212.38
187.88
175.67
200.34
Sundry Creditors
-121.31
-180.45
-136
-35.72
Creditor Days
74.12
Other Current Liabilities
-9.31
-2.55
-6.87
-3.61
Cash
3.58
2.64
10.91
20.24
Total Assets
430.36
415.96
397.62
387.94
