|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.7
-48.35
-53.52
-19.98
Op profit growth
103.15
-191.1
17.12
-43.22
EBIT growth
-99.09
-193.88
-3.55
-16.07
Net profit growth
-211.46
-711.31
105.93
-47.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-54.97
-13.07
7.4
2.94
EBIT margin
-0.25
-13.52
7.44
3.58
Net profit margin
53.05
-22.99
1.94
0.43
RoCE
-0.09
-8.45
7.95
9.68
RoNW
8.34
-7.76
1.15
0.62
RoA
5.2
-3.59
0.51
0.29
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
11.02
-9.89
1.62
0.79
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
10.48
-11.35
-0.23
-1.44
Book value per share
38.55
27.46
36.19
34.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
11
-1.71
149.81
77.59
P/CEPS
11.56
-1.49
-1,031.04
-42.52
P/B
3.14
0.61
6.7
1.79
EV/EBIDTA
267.25
-9.58
34.43
9.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
35.67
-7.98
-30.63
-38.78
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
349.87
196.01
124.62
60.26
Inventory days
15.17
81.45
70.75
15.43
Creditor days
-93.67
-136.16
-144.93
-37.45
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.07
1.97
-1.6
-1.24
Net debt / equity
0.18
0.9
0.95
0.73
Net debt / op. profit
-0.61
-4.4
5.58
4.73
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-93.78
-85.23
-75.53
-91.69
Employee costs
-3.2
-3.84
-4.79
-2.2
Other costs
-57.98
-23.99
-12.26
-3.16
