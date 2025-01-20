iifl-logo-icon 1
Optiemus Infracom Ltd Key Ratios

692.85
(1.78%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:44:55 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Optiemus Infracom Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.7

-48.35

-53.52

-19.98

Op profit growth

103.15

-191.1

17.12

-43.22

EBIT growth

-99.09

-193.88

-3.55

-16.07

Net profit growth

-211.46

-711.31

105.93

-47.91

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-54.97

-13.07

7.4

2.94

EBIT margin

-0.25

-13.52

7.44

3.58

Net profit margin

53.05

-22.99

1.94

0.43

RoCE

-0.09

-8.45

7.95

9.68

RoNW

8.34

-7.76

1.15

0.62

RoA

5.2

-3.59

0.51

0.29

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

11.02

-9.89

1.62

0.79

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

10.48

-11.35

-0.23

-1.44

Book value per share

38.55

27.46

36.19

34.1

Valuation ratios

P/E

11

-1.71

149.81

77.59

P/CEPS

11.56

-1.49

-1,031.04

-42.52

P/B

3.14

0.61

6.7

1.79

EV/EBIDTA

267.25

-9.58

34.43

9.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

35.67

-7.98

-30.63

-38.78

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

349.87

196.01

124.62

60.26

Inventory days

15.17

81.45

70.75

15.43

Creditor days

-93.67

-136.16

-144.93

-37.45

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.07

1.97

-1.6

-1.24

Net debt / equity

0.18

0.9

0.95

0.73

Net debt / op. profit

-0.61

-4.4

5.58

4.73

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-93.78

-85.23

-75.53

-91.69

Employee costs

-3.2

-3.84

-4.79

-2.2

Other costs

-57.98

-23.99

-12.26

-3.16

