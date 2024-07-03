Optiemus Infracom Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,037.63
833.38
277.13
86.22
330.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,037.63
833.38
277.13
86.22
330.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.7
19.94
8.85
13.32
1.4
Total Income
1,045.33
853.32
285.98
99.54
332.15
Total Expenditure
987.97
810.43
282.39
102.75
354.74
PBIDT
57.36
42.9
3.59
-3.21
-22.59
Interest
5.04
4.23
2.87
17.58
19.2
PBDT
52.32
38.66
0.72
-20.79
-41.79
Depreciation
12
9.24
1.93
5.25
8.46
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.76
2.85
-4.09
-3.87
-0.02
Deferred Tax
2.85
1.93
1.54
-2.57
-10.15
Reported Profit After Tax
32.72
24.65
1.34
-19.6
-40.08
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.54
-1.65
-1.7
Net Profit after Minority Interest
32.72
24.65
1.88
-17.95
-38.38
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
32.72
24.65
1.88
-17.95
-38.38
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.8
2.87
-0.43
-0.77
-4.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
85.86
85.81
85.81
85.81
85.81
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.52
5.14
1.29
-3.72
-6.82
PBDTM(%)
5.04
4.63
0.25
-24.11
-12.63
PATM(%)
3.15
2.95
0.48
-22.73
-12.11
