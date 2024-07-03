iifl-logo-icon 1
Optiemus Infracom Ltd Nine Monthly Results

764.95
(3.81%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1,037.63

833.38

277.13

86.22

330.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,037.63

833.38

277.13

86.22

330.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.7

19.94

8.85

13.32

1.4

Total Income

1,045.33

853.32

285.98

99.54

332.15

Total Expenditure

987.97

810.43

282.39

102.75

354.74

PBIDT

57.36

42.9

3.59

-3.21

-22.59

Interest

5.04

4.23

2.87

17.58

19.2

PBDT

52.32

38.66

0.72

-20.79

-41.79

Depreciation

12

9.24

1.93

5.25

8.46

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.76

2.85

-4.09

-3.87

-0.02

Deferred Tax

2.85

1.93

1.54

-2.57

-10.15

Reported Profit After Tax

32.72

24.65

1.34

-19.6

-40.08

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.54

-1.65

-1.7

Net Profit after Minority Interest

32.72

24.65

1.88

-17.95

-38.38

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

32.72

24.65

1.88

-17.95

-38.38

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.8

2.87

-0.43

-0.77

-4.66

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

85.86

85.81

85.81

85.81

85.81

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.52

5.14

1.29

-3.72

-6.82

PBDTM(%)

5.04

4.63

0.25

-24.11

-12.63

PATM(%)

3.15

2.95

0.48

-22.73

-12.11

