|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
175.9
337.53
602.32
1,052.16
yoy growth (%)
-47.88
-43.96
-42.75
-44.91
Raw materials
-165
-292.18
-427.83
-955.34
As % of sales
93.8
86.56
71.03
90.79
Employee costs
-4.87
-7.1
-20.35
-15.41
As % of sales
2.76
2.1
3.37
1.46
Other costs
-101.22
-81.71
-86.74
-37.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
57.54
24.2
14.4
3.6
Operating profit
-95.19
-43.46
67.4
43.48
OPM
-54.11
-12.87
11.19
4.13
Depreciation
-2.78
-10.42
-12.56
-16.57
Interest expense
-5.54
-23.9
-30.67
-42.23
Other income
101.66
2.99
12.37
28.71
Profit before tax
-1.85
-74.79
36.54
13.39
Taxes
-3.09
6.13
-11.85
-3.64
Tax rate
167.02
-8.19
-32.43
-27.18
Minorities and other
95.77
0
0
0
Adj. profit
90.83
-68.66
24.69
9.75
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
90.83
-68.66
24.69
9.75
yoy growth (%)
-232.28
-378.08
153.23
-46.07
NPM
51.63
-20.34
4.09
0.92
