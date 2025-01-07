iifl-logo-icon 1
Optiemus Infracom Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

736.9
(-0.02%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:11 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

175.9

337.53

602.32

1,052.16

yoy growth (%)

-47.88

-43.96

-42.75

-44.91

Raw materials

-165

-292.18

-427.83

-955.34

As % of sales

93.8

86.56

71.03

90.79

Employee costs

-4.87

-7.1

-20.35

-15.41

As % of sales

2.76

2.1

3.37

1.46

Other costs

-101.22

-81.71

-86.74

-37.93

As % of sales (Other Cost)

57.54

24.2

14.4

3.6

Operating profit

-95.19

-43.46

67.4

43.48

OPM

-54.11

-12.87

11.19

4.13

Depreciation

-2.78

-10.42

-12.56

-16.57

Interest expense

-5.54

-23.9

-30.67

-42.23

Other income

101.66

2.99

12.37

28.71

Profit before tax

-1.85

-74.79

36.54

13.39

Taxes

-3.09

6.13

-11.85

-3.64

Tax rate

167.02

-8.19

-32.43

-27.18

Minorities and other

95.77

0

0

0

Adj. profit

90.83

-68.66

24.69

9.75

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

90.83

-68.66

24.69

9.75

yoy growth (%)

-232.28

-378.08

153.23

-46.07

NPM

51.63

-20.34

4.09

0.92

