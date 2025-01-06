Optiemus Infracom Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.85
-74.79
36.54
13.39
Depreciation
-2.78
-10.42
-12.56
-16.57
Tax paid
-3.09
6.13
-11.85
-3.64
Working capital
31.15
-67
61.01
-40.62
Other operating items
Operating
23.43
-146.08
73.14
-47.43
Capital expenditure
-290.61
1.69
5.35
0.11
Free cash flow
-267.18
-144.39
78.5
-47.32
Equity raised
358.24
493.14
412.66
363.81
Investing
-0.03
1.59
-11.38
36.94
Financing
-187.62
-8.88
-9.15
70.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-96.58
341.46
470.63
423.61
