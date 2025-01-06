iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Optiemus Infracom Ltd Cash Flow Statement

737.05
(-4.75%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:41 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Optiemus Infracom Ltd

Optiemus Infra. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.85

-74.79

36.54

13.39

Depreciation

-2.78

-10.42

-12.56

-16.57

Tax paid

-3.09

6.13

-11.85

-3.64

Working capital

31.15

-67

61.01

-40.62

Other operating items

Operating

23.43

-146.08

73.14

-47.43

Capital expenditure

-290.61

1.69

5.35

0.11

Free cash flow

-267.18

-144.39

78.5

-47.32

Equity raised

358.24

493.14

412.66

363.81

Investing

-0.03

1.59

-11.38

36.94

Financing

-187.62

-8.88

-9.15

70.19

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-96.58

341.46

470.63

423.61

Optiemus Infra. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Optiemus Infracom Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.