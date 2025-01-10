To the Members of Optiemus Infracom Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of Optiemus Infracom Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards (SAs) are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report, including in relation to the matter below. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risk of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The result of the audit procedure performed by us, including those procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis of our opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matters: 1. Assessment of Carrying Value of Investment in Subsidiaries and Associates:- (Refer to Note 2.2.9 and 5(a) in the standalone Ind AS financial statements) • To assess the key assumptions of valuation used, in particular those relating to discount rates, cash flow forecasts and terminal growth rates applied:- The carrying value of the investment in subsidiaries and associates are Rs 7,568.42 Lacs and Rs 6,987.15 Lacs respectively as at March 31, 2024 which represents approximately 26.20% of the total assets of the Company. These investments are carried at cost less accumulated impairment losses, if any and fair value through profit and loss respectively. The Company reviews the carrying values of these investments at every balance sheet date and performs impairment assessment in accordance with Ind AS 36 ‘Impairment of Assets, where there is any indication of impairment to the carrying amount of investments. For the assessment of carrying value of investment in these subsidiaries and associates, the management estimates recoverable value based on discounted cash flows forecast, requiring judgements in respect certain key inputs like determining an appropriate discount rate, future cash flows and terminal growth rate. Changes in these assumptions could lead to an impairment to the carrying value of these investments. We have considered this to be a key audit matter as the investments balance is significant to the balance sheet and significant management judgement is involved in calculation of recoverable amount for the purpose of assessment of the appropriateness of the carrying amount. - Discussion with managements valuation experts to determine a range of acceptable discount rates and terminal growth rates, with reference to valuations of similar companies and other relevant external data. Performed sensitivity analysis by using the terminal growth rates and discount rates as provided by the managements valuation experts. - Tested the cash flow forecasts used and assessed whether those were consistent with our understanding of the business. • We understood the management process for assessment of carrying values of investments and also evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal controls surrounding such assessment. Compared the previous year cash flow forecasts made by the management to actual results to assess the historical accuracy of forecasting. Based on the above procedures performed, we noted that the managements assessment of the carrying value of the investments in subsidiaries is reasonable.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to note no. 15 of the standalone financial statements, other operating income includes refund of excess differential countervailing duty paid by MPS Telecom Private Limited ("Erstwhile Entity") merged into Optiemus Infracom Limited ("Company") w.e.f. April 30, 2018. The said refund has been issued vide orders (i) CUS/RFD/460/2023-RFD-O/o Pr Commr-CUS-ACC(I)-Del; (ii) CUS/RFD/461/2023-RFD-O/o Pr Commr-CUS-ACC(I)-Del; (iii) CUS/RFD/462/2023-RFD-O/o Pr Commr-CUS-ACC(I)-Del; (iv) CUS/RFD/463/2023-RFD-O/o Pr Commr-CUS-ACC(I)-Del; (v) CUS/RFD/464/2023-RFD-O/o Pr Commr-CUS-ACC(I)-Del dated April 2024 to the extent of Rs 4,475.18 Lacs.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board Report including Annexures to Board Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of management and TCWG for financial statement

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. ii. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii) The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries,

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries and

c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) and (v) contain any material mis-statement.

v) The company has not declared but has paid interim dividend during the year which is not in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013

vi) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the

Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the softwares. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

ANNEXURE "A"

Annexure "A" To the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Optiemus Infracom Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Optiemus Infracom Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

ANNEXURE "B"

Annexure ‘B to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Optiemus Infracom Limited of even date)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

1) In respect of companys Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment. (B) The company has no intangible assets during the financial year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified once in every one to three years. In accordance with this programme, all property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties shown as investment property in the standalone financial statements are not held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date. The property wise details are disclosed as hereunder:

Description Gross Held in the Whether Period held Reason for not being Details of of Property Carrying name of promoter, held in the name of dispute, Value director or the company if any their relative or employee

Piece of agricultural Rs 14.04 Telemart N.A. 31/03/2008- Amalgamation of TCIPL with N.A. land measuring 1 Lacs Communication Till Date Akanksha Cellular Limited and Bigha 4 Biswas India Private Limited later name change of out of Khasra No. (TCIPL) Akanksha Cellular to 84/12, situated in Optiemus Infracom Limited the revenue estate of Village Mundka, Delhi d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant & Equipment and intangible assets during the year. e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2) (A) As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the management which, in our opinion, is reasonable with regard to the nature of inventory and business the company is engaged in and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(B) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been sanctioned any working limits in excess of five crore rupees in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during the current year. Accordingly, clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3) The company has made investments in, companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, and granted unsecured loans to other parties, during the year, in respect of which : a) (A) The company has provided unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates; covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013, the aggregate amount during the year along with the balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date has been stipulated as hereunder:

Aggregate amount during the year Outstanding balance as at Balance sheet date Subsidiaries Rs 2,121.24 Lacs Rs 14,718.41 Lacs

(B) The company has provided unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates, covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013, the aggregate amount during the year along with the balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date has been stipulated as hereunder:

Aggregate amount during the year Outstanding balance as at Balance sheet date Others Rs 0.00 Lacs Rs 2,698.20 Lacs

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c) In respect of loans granted by the company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are generally regular.

d) In respect of loans granted and outstanding as on the balance sheet date, no amount is overdue and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(d) is not applicable.

e) In our opinion, no such loan or advance in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

f) In our opinion, the company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment. The details of which has been specified below:

(Figures in INR Lacs)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties Aggregate of Loans / advances in nature of loan - Repayable on demand 17,416.61 - 14,718.41 - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment - - - Total Loans 17,416.61 - 14,718.41

(Figures in INR Lacs)

Particulars All Parties Promoters Related Parties % of loans / advances in nature of loan to total loans - Repayable on demand 100.00% - 100.00% - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment - - - Total Loans 100.00% - 100.00%

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable.

5) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company did not receive any deposits covered under sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under with regard to the deposits accepted from public during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the order is not applicable.

6) Maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence, the company is not liable to maintain such accounts and records.

7) In respect of statutory dues: a) In our opinion, the company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods & Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of custom, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they became payable.

b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub – clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Period (A.Y.) Amount (In Lacs) Forum where dispute is pending Sales Tax / VAT, Chandigarh Central Sales Tax 2014-15 1.62 VAT Department Sales Tax / VAT, Haryana Central Sales Tax 2013-14 20.41 Tribunal Sales Tax / VAT, Haryana Central Sales Tax 2014-15 5.09 Tribunal Sales Tax / VAT, Haryana Central Sales Tax 2015-16 7.45 Tribunal Sales Tax / VAT, Bihar Central Sales Tax 2011-12 29.19 Tribunal Sales Tax / VAT, Bihar Central Sales Tax 2012-13 9.75 Tribunal Sales Tax / VAT, Bihar Central Sales Tax 2013-14 7.46 Tribunal Sales Tax / VAT, Uttar Pradesh Central Sales Tax 2011-12 25.18 Tribunal Sales Tax / VAT, Uttar Pradesh Central Sales Tax 2013-14 44.51 Tribunal Sales Tax / VAT, Karnataka Central Sales Tax 2011-12 31.12 High Court

Name of the statute Nature of the dues Period (A.Y.) Amount (In Lacs) Forum where dispute is pending Sales Tax / VAT, Karnataka Central Sales Tax 2012-13 52.99 High Court Sales Tax / VAT, Karnataka Central Sales Tax 2013-14 36.78 Tribunal Sales Tax / VAT, Karnataka Central Sales Tax 2014-15 26.05 Tribunal Sales Tax / VAT, Gujarat Central Sales Tax 2013-14 10.14 Tribunal Sales Tax / VAT, Gujarat Central Sales Tax 2014-15 185.37 High Court Sales Tax / VAT, Gujarat Central Sales Tax 2015-16 7.33 Tribunal Sales Tax / VAT, Maharashtra Central Sales Tax 2015-16 21.08 Tribunal Sales Tax / VAT, Madhya Pradesh Central Sales Tax 2015-16 53.00 Tribunal Sales Tax / VAT, Madhya Pradesh Central Sales Tax 2017-18 12.55 Tribunal Sales Tax / VAT, Rajasthan Central Sales Tax 2017-18 11.83 Tribunal Sales Tax / VAT, Madhya Pradesh Central Sales Tax 2017-18 12.31 Tribunal Sales Tax / VAT, Andhra Pradesh Central Sales Tax 2015-16 13.29 High Court Service Tax Service Tax 2014-18 490.92 Supt. Group 52, GST Audit 01, Delhi, Circle VI

8) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9) a) Based on our audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the standalone Ind AS financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has no dues payable loans, other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender.

b) The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) The company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans as at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures.

f) On the examination of the financial statements of the company we report that during the year the company has not raised any loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

10) a) The company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) During the year the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11) a) No fraud by the company and no material fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year. b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. c) No whistle blower complaints have been received by the company during the year (and up to the date of this report), hence did not have impact in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

12) The company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13) In our opinion, the company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16) a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) & (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016 and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

17) The company has not incurred cash losses during the current financial year and in the financial year immediately preceding the current financial year.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xviii) is not applicable.

19) On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all the liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) There is no unspent amount toward Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on ongoing project as at the end of the previous financial year, requiring a transfer to a Special account within a period of 30 days from the end of the said financial year in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

21) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of the audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.