Optiemus Infracom Ltd Board Meeting

Optiemus Infra. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Dec 20245 Dec 2024
Please find attached an intimation of Board Meeting to consider the proposal for fund raising PFA Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Optiemus Infracom Limited held on Thursday, December 12, 2024 in respect of Preferential Issue of equity shares and Fully Convertible Warrants . (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.12.2024)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Optiemus Infracom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Please find attached herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Optiemus Infracom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 13th Day of August 2024 inter alia a) to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024; and b) to consider the proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of one or more instrument including equity shares and/or convertible securities viz. warrants through preferential issue. Please find attached herewith outcome of board meeting held on 13th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202417 May 2024
Optiemus Infracom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 29th Day of May 2024 to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Further as intimated earlier vide our letter dated 27th March 2024 the trading window of the Company pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by insiders framed by the Company has been closed for all the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives w.e.f. Monday 1st April 2024 till 48 hours after declaration of financial results of the Company for the Quarter & Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 i.e. till 31st May 2024 (both days inclusive). Kindly take the same on your records. Please find enclosed herewith Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Approval to incorporate a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 Feb 202423 Feb 2024
Please find enclosed intimation for change in Director. Please find enclosed intimation for Completion of tenure of Independent Directors and appointment of new Independent Directors
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Optiemus Infracom Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve TO CONSIDER AND APPROVE UNAUDITED STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31.12.2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 02.02.2024: Entering into Glass Supply and Trademark License Agreement with Corning Incorporated and Adoption of new line of business

