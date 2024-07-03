Optiemus Infracom Ltd Summary

Optiemus Infracom Limited (Formerly known Akanksha Cellular Limited) was incorporated in June, 1993. The Company name was changed from Akanksha Cellular Limited to Optiemus Infracom Limited on April 23, 2011. The Company is presently engaged into trading of mobile handset and mobile accessories.During the year 2010-11, as per the scheme of amalgamation, seven private limited companies, namely Telemart Communication (India) Pvt Ltd, Mach Communicatons Pvt Ltd, Mo-Life Communication (India) Pvt Ltd, Mo-Life Retails Pvt Ltd, Radical Softnet Pvt Ltd, Pacific Inet Support Pvt Ltd and A Design & Details (Interiors & Infrastructure) Pvt Ltd amalgamated with the company. In the year 2011, the Company has incorporated Wholly owned Subsidiary Optiemus Infracom (Signapore) PTE LTD in Singapore.The Company acquired a commercial property situated at Sector 126, Noida (Uttar Pradesh) on Express-way costing Rs 130 Crores in 2012. A wholly owned subsidiary Company, Optiemus Infracom (Singapore) Pte. Ltd was incorporated in Singapore in 2012. The Company acquired additional 40% stake in Kishore Exports India Private Limited, apart from the 50% stake already held, thereby, making it Subsidiary of Company during the year 2014-15. During the year 2015-16, the Company formed a new Company in Joint venture with M/s Wistron Corporation and acquired 80% stake therein making it subsidiary of Optiemus. During the year 2016-17, the Company acquired two subsidiaries, namely, M/s Fine MS Electronics Private Limited which incorporated on 9th July, 2016 as a Joint venture between the Company and M/s SC Finetechnix Private Limited. Another Company which became wholly owned subsidiary of Optiemus was M/s MPS Telecom Private Limited. 100% equity shares of the Company were acquired for all-cash deal, with a view to merge MPS in Optiemus Infracom Limited. The Company also divested its entire stake in M/s Kishore Exports India Private limited during 2016-17. The Company launched 4 BlackBerry Mobile devices, viz. KEYone, Key2, Evolve and EvolveX in 2018. On April 3, 2018, MPS Telecom Private Limited and Oneworld Teleservices Private Limited got merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation in Delhi.The Rental Division Business of the Company was sold / hived off to its wholly owned subsidiary company, as a going concern, on slump exchange basis effective on June 6, 2019. Optiemus Electronics Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective from April 14, 2021. Similarly, GDN Enterprises Private Limited became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective March 31, 2022.A new Joint Venture cum subsidiary Company viz. Bharat Innovative Glass Technologies Private Limited was formed on October 04, 2023.Optiemus Telecommunication Private Limited got incorporated as a step-down subsidiary of the Company for manufacturing of electronic and telecommunication products in 2024. The Company commenced a new business/ division namely Optiemus UnmannedSystems and launched technologically-sophisticated, high performance drones in various range. Further, the Company incorporated Optiemus Unmanned Systems Private Limited (OUS) as its Wholly Owned Subsidiary on June 21, 2024.