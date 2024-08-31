|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 Please find attached intimation regarding 31st Annual General Meeting and Book Closure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) Please find attached proceedings of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Please find enclosed herewith voting results and scrutinizer report on the resolutions as set out in the Notice of 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
