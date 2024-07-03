iifl-logo-icon 1
AKG Exim Ltd Share Price

18.09
(-1.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.85
  • Day's High18.85
  • 52 Wk High26.45
  • Prev. Close18.31
  • Day's Low17.44
  • 52 Wk Low 16.18
  • Turnover (lac)26.92
  • P/E63.14
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.69
  • EPS0.29
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)57.48
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

AKG Exim Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

18.85

Prev. Close

18.31

Turnover(Lac.)

26.92

Day's High

18.85

Day's Low

17.44

52 Week's High

26.45

52 Week's Low

16.18

Book Value

15.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

57.48

P/E

63.14

EPS

0.29

Divi. Yield

0

AKG Exim Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

AKG Exim Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

AKG Exim Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.48%

Non-Promoter- 48.51%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

AKG Exim Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.78

31.78

10.59

10.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.84

16.77

11.42

10.15

Net Worth

49.62

48.55

22.01

20.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

77.51

66.47

117.79

111.82

yoy growth (%)

16.61

-43.56

5.33

Raw materials

-72.35

-59.82

-99.88

-101.97

As % of sales

93.34

89.99

84.8

91.19

Employee costs

-0.56

-0.93

-0.93

-0.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.45

1.51

1.5

1.47

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.57

-0.49

-0.18

Tax paid

-0.38

-0.42

-0.43

-0.45

Working capital

0.35

-10.22

8.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.61

-43.56

5.33

Op profit growth

1,217.23

-94.09

99.34

EBIT growth

-17.11

-8.83

68.12

Net profit growth

-1.47

1.17

5.1

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

183.59

221.15

186.34

106.49

66.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

183.59

221.15

186.34

106.49

66.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.81

1.11

0.46

0.2

3.22

AKG Exim Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT AKG Exim Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mahima Goel

Independent Director

Rakesh Mohan

Executive Director & CFO

Rahul Bajaj.

Non Executive Director

Rajeev Goel

Independent Director

Chetna

Independent Director

Rao Laxman Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by AKG Exim Ltd

Summary

AKG Exim Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name AKG Exim Private Limited on 26th July, 2005. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to AKG Exim Limited on 17th January, 2018.AKG Exim Ltd is an international commodity-trading house with its intrinsic trade operations in India and Asia. The Company is diversified merchant trading company in vast range of products & commodities with quality management system confirming to ISO 9001:2008. It is is a leading distributor, indenter and intermediary for metal scrap, mineral and chemicals products for Indian and global markets. The Company has proven credentials on wholesale, commissioning and indenting services in Singapore and India for above product categories. It connects the seller and the markets, while ensuring lasting prosperity and sustainable supply at both ends. The Company is accredited with Federation of Indian Export Organisations Certificate (FIEO) and has been designated for the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority Certificate (APEDA) and also registered with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India under License under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 as an Importer.The Company is also under authorization of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Department of Environment, Government of NCT of Delhi for import of Metal Scrap, Aluminium scrap, Iron Scrap etc.The Company
Company FAQs

What is the AKG Exim Ltd share price today?

The AKG Exim Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of AKG Exim Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AKG Exim Ltd is ₹57.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of AKG Exim Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of AKG Exim Ltd is 63.14 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of AKG Exim Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AKG Exim Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AKG Exim Ltd is ₹16.18 and ₹26.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of AKG Exim Ltd?

AKG Exim Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.64%, 3 Years at -8.88%, 1 Year at -26.32%, 6 Month at -16.05%, 3 Month at -8.27% and 1 Month at -0.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of AKG Exim Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of AKG Exim Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.49 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.51 %

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

