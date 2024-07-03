SectorTrading
Open₹18.85
Prev. Close₹18.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹26.92
Day's High₹18.85
Day's Low₹17.44
52 Week's High₹26.45
52 Week's Low₹16.18
Book Value₹15.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)57.48
P/E63.14
EPS0.29
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.78
31.78
10.59
10.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.84
16.77
11.42
10.15
Net Worth
49.62
48.55
22.01
20.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
77.51
66.47
117.79
111.82
yoy growth (%)
16.61
-43.56
5.33
Raw materials
-72.35
-59.82
-99.88
-101.97
As % of sales
93.34
89.99
84.8
91.19
Employee costs
-0.56
-0.93
-0.93
-0.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.45
1.51
1.5
1.47
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.57
-0.49
-0.18
Tax paid
-0.38
-0.42
-0.43
-0.45
Working capital
0.35
-10.22
8.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.61
-43.56
5.33
Op profit growth
1,217.23
-94.09
99.34
EBIT growth
-17.11
-8.83
68.12
Net profit growth
-1.47
1.17
5.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
183.59
221.15
186.34
106.49
66.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
183.59
221.15
186.34
106.49
66.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.81
1.11
0.46
0.2
3.22
Managing Director
Mahima Goel
Independent Director
Rakesh Mohan
Executive Director & CFO
Rahul Bajaj.
Non Executive Director
Rajeev Goel
Independent Director
Chetna
Independent Director
Rao Laxman Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by AKG Exim Ltd
Summary
AKG Exim Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name AKG Exim Private Limited on 26th July, 2005. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to AKG Exim Limited on 17th January, 2018.AKG Exim Ltd is an international commodity-trading house with its intrinsic trade operations in India and Asia. The Company is diversified merchant trading company in vast range of products & commodities with quality management system confirming to ISO 9001:2008. It is is a leading distributor, indenter and intermediary for metal scrap, mineral and chemicals products for Indian and global markets. The Company has proven credentials on wholesale, commissioning and indenting services in Singapore and India for above product categories. It connects the seller and the markets, while ensuring lasting prosperity and sustainable supply at both ends. The Company is accredited with Federation of Indian Export Organisations Certificate (FIEO) and has been designated for the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority Certificate (APEDA) and also registered with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India under License under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 as an Importer.The Company is also under authorization of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Department of Environment, Government of NCT of Delhi for import of Metal Scrap, Aluminium scrap, Iron Scrap etc.The Company
Read More
The AKG Exim Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of AKG Exim Ltd is ₹57.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of AKG Exim Ltd is 63.14 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a AKG Exim Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of AKG Exim Ltd is ₹16.18 and ₹26.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
AKG Exim Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 13.64%, 3 Years at -8.88%, 1 Year at -26.32%, 6 Month at -16.05%, 3 Month at -8.27% and 1 Month at -0.49%.
