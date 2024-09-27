Decided to convene the ensuing 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company through Video Conferencing Mode (VC) and approved the Notice of the AGM on Wednesday, 25th September, 2024 at 5:00 P.M. Akg Exim Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024. Further, the company has submitted the Exchange a copy of Srutinizers report along with voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)