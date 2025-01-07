iifl-logo-icon 1
AKG Exim Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

18.12
(0.17%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

77.51

66.47

117.79

111.82

yoy growth (%)

16.61

-43.56

5.33

Raw materials

-72.35

-59.82

-99.88

-101.97

As % of sales

93.34

89.99

84.8

91.19

Employee costs

-0.56

-0.93

-0.93

-0.69

As % of sales

0.72

1.4

0.79

0.62

Other costs

-2.27

-5.53

-13.97

-7.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.93

8.33

11.86

6.84

Operating profit

2.32

0.17

2.98

1.49

OPM

2.99

0.26

2.53

1.33

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.57

-0.49

-0.18

Interest expense

-0.89

-1.31

-1.59

-0.36

Other income

0.19

3.22

0.6

0.52

Profit before tax

1.45

1.51

1.5

1.47

Taxes

-0.38

-0.42

-0.43

-0.45

Tax rate

-26.28

-28.31

-28.78

-30.9

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.06

1.08

1.07

1.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.06

1.08

1.07

1.02

yoy growth (%)

-1.47

1.17

5.1

NPM

1.37

1.63

0.91

0.91

