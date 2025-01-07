Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
77.51
66.47
117.79
111.82
yoy growth (%)
16.61
-43.56
5.33
Raw materials
-72.35
-59.82
-99.88
-101.97
As % of sales
93.34
89.99
84.8
91.19
Employee costs
-0.56
-0.93
-0.93
-0.69
As % of sales
0.72
1.4
0.79
0.62
Other costs
-2.27
-5.53
-13.97
-7.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.93
8.33
11.86
6.84
Operating profit
2.32
0.17
2.98
1.49
OPM
2.99
0.26
2.53
1.33
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.57
-0.49
-0.18
Interest expense
-0.89
-1.31
-1.59
-0.36
Other income
0.19
3.22
0.6
0.52
Profit before tax
1.45
1.51
1.5
1.47
Taxes
-0.38
-0.42
-0.43
-0.45
Tax rate
-26.28
-28.31
-28.78
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.06
1.08
1.07
1.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.06
1.08
1.07
1.02
yoy growth (%)
-1.47
1.17
5.1
NPM
1.37
1.63
0.91
0.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.