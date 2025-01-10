AKG Exim Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.78
31.78
10.59
10.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.84
16.77
11.42
10.15
Net Worth
49.62
48.55
22.01
20.74
Minority Interest
Debt
13.66
11.86
12.18
9.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.31
0.29
0.28
0.29
Total Liabilities
63.59
60.7
34.47
30.58
Fixed Assets
2.35
0.71
0.58
0.69
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.53
0.53
0.53
0.53
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
59.07
49.79
32.23
29.34
Inventories
7.66
10.9
3.2
3.14
Inventory Days
14.78
Sundry Debtors
29.56
35.77
28.48
23.1
Debtor Days
108.77
Other Current Assets
31.91
6.61
6.11
7.01
Sundry Creditors
-5.7
-2.49
-2.85
-2.89
Creditor Days
13.6
Other Current Liabilities
-4.36
-1
-2.71
-1.02
Cash
1.64
9.67
1.13
0.02
Total Assets
63.59
60.7
34.47
30.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.