AKG Exim Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
137.43
162.67
112.4
70.77
53.1
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
137.43
162.67
112.4
70.77
53.1
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.39
1.65
0.47
0.2
0.43
Total Income
137.82
164.32
112.87
70.96
53.54
Total Expenditure
135.22
161.74
110.58
69.07
55.38
PBIDT
2.6
2.58
2.29
1.89
-1.85
Interest
0.96
0.77
0.64
0.69
1.16
PBDT
1.65
1.81
1.66
1.2
-3
Depreciation
0.11
0.06
0.1
0.17
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.28
0.45
0.4
0.27
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.26
1.3
1.15
0.76
-3
Minority Interest After NP
-0.12
-0.08
-0.09
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.38
1.38
1.24
0.76
-3
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.38
1.38
1.24
0.76
-3
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.4
1.23
1.09
0.71
-4.54
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
31.78
10.59
10.59
10.59
6.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.89
1.58
2.03
2.67
-3.48
PBDTM(%)
1.2
1.11
1.47
1.69
-5.64
PATM(%)
0.91
0.79
1.02
1.07
-5.64
