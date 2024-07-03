iifl-logo-icon 1
AKG Exim Ltd Nine Monthly Results

17.94
(-0.11%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:25 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

137.43

162.67

112.4

70.77

53.1

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

137.43

162.67

112.4

70.77

53.1

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.39

1.65

0.47

0.2

0.43

Total Income

137.82

164.32

112.87

70.96

53.54

Total Expenditure

135.22

161.74

110.58

69.07

55.38

PBIDT

2.6

2.58

2.29

1.89

-1.85

Interest

0.96

0.77

0.64

0.69

1.16

PBDT

1.65

1.81

1.66

1.2

-3

Depreciation

0.11

0.06

0.1

0.17

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.28

0.45

0.4

0.27

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.26

1.3

1.15

0.76

-3

Minority Interest After NP

-0.12

-0.08

-0.09

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.38

1.38

1.24

0.76

-3

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.38

1.38

1.24

0.76

-3

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.4

1.23

1.09

0.71

-4.54

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

31.78

10.59

10.59

10.59

6.62

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.89

1.58

2.03

2.67

-3.48

PBDTM(%)

1.2

1.11

1.47

1.69

-5.64

PATM(%)

0.91

0.79

1.02

1.07

-5.64

