AKG Exim Ltd Key Ratios

17.94
(2.46%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

57.25

Op profit growth

1,397.44

EBIT growth

-5.85

Net profit growth

27.88

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.52

0.26

EBIT margin

2.55

4.26

Net profit margin

1.32

1.63

RoCE

8.66

RoNW

1.7

RoA

1.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.29

1.64

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

1.14

0.76

Book value per share

19.9

29.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

22.82

P/CEPS

25.7

P/B

1.47

EV/EBIDTA

28.33

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-21.55

-28.31

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

70.98

Inventory days

10.89

Creditor days

-7.1

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.98

-2.15

Net debt / equity

0.47

0.33

Net debt / op. profit

3.76

37.37

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-93.84

-90.04

Employee costs

-0.55

-1.4

Other costs

-3.06

-8.28

