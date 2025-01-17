Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
57.25
Op profit growth
1,397.44
EBIT growth
-5.85
Net profit growth
27.88
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.52
0.26
EBIT margin
2.55
4.26
Net profit margin
1.32
1.63
RoCE
8.66
RoNW
1.7
RoA
1.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.29
1.64
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
1.14
0.76
Book value per share
19.9
29.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
22.82
P/CEPS
25.7
P/B
1.47
EV/EBIDTA
28.33
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-21.55
-28.31
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
70.98
Inventory days
10.89
Creditor days
-7.1
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.98
-2.15
Net debt / equity
0.47
0.33
Net debt / op. profit
3.76
37.37
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-93.84
-90.04
Employee costs
-0.55
-1.4
Other costs
-3.06
-8.28
