AKG Exim Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.09
(-1.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR AKG Exim Ltd

AKG Exim FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.45

1.51

1.5

1.47

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.57

-0.49

-0.18

Tax paid

-0.38

-0.42

-0.43

-0.45

Working capital

0.35

-10.22

8.5

Other operating items

Operating

1.25

-9.71

9.08

Capital expenditure

-1.07

-9.55

1.18

Free cash flow

0.18

-19.26

10.26

Equity raised

26.12

23.96

19.91

Investing

0.53

0

0

Financing

18.63

-18.97

8.25

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

45.46

-14.26

38.42

