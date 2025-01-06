AKG Exim Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.45
1.51
1.5
1.47
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.57
-0.49
-0.18
Tax paid
-0.38
-0.42
-0.43
-0.45
Working capital
0.35
-10.22
8.5
Other operating items
Operating
1.25
-9.71
9.08
Capital expenditure
-1.07
-9.55
1.18
Free cash flow
0.18
-19.26
10.26
Equity raised
26.12
23.96
19.91
Investing
0.53
0
0
Financing
18.63
-18.97
8.25
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
45.46
-14.26
38.42
