To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Akg Exim Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. Item with respect to the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024, along with Independent Limited Reviews Report thereon and the Declaration pursuant to regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement), Regulations 2015 as amended with regard to Audit Report with unmodified opinion, Segment wise Revenue, Results and capital employed, will be consider tomorrow i.e. Thursday, 14th day of November, 2024 at 4:00 P.M.. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) Akg Exim Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, today at the Registered Office of the Company which is located at Unit No. 237, 02nd Floor, Tower-B, Spazedge, Sector-47, Sohna Road, Gurugram-122018, Haryana through Video Conferencing mode (VCM) i.e., November 14, 2024 at 04:15 P.M. and concluded at 05:00 P.M. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)