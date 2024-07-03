AKG Exim Ltd Summary

AKG Exim Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name AKG Exim Private Limited on 26th July, 2005. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company to Public Limited Company, the name of the Company was changed to AKG Exim Limited on 17th January, 2018.AKG Exim Ltd is an international commodity-trading house with its intrinsic trade operations in India and Asia. The Company is diversified merchant trading company in vast range of products & commodities with quality management system confirming to ISO 9001:2008. It is is a leading distributor, indenter and intermediary for metal scrap, mineral and chemicals products for Indian and global markets. The Company has proven credentials on wholesale, commissioning and indenting services in Singapore and India for above product categories. It connects the seller and the markets, while ensuring lasting prosperity and sustainable supply at both ends. The Company is accredited with Federation of Indian Export Organisations Certificate (FIEO) and has been designated for the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority Certificate (APEDA) and also registered with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India under License under Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 as an Importer.The Company is also under authorization of Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Department of Environment, Government of NCT of Delhi for import of Metal Scrap, Aluminium scrap, Iron Scrap etc.The Company was made a holding Company of M/s. Apple Overseas Pte. Ltd. in 2014. In September 2018, the Company came up with a Public Issue of 17,80,000 Equity Shares by raising money from public aggregating to Rs 5.52 Crores.