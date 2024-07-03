Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹401
Prev. Close₹406.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹62.42
Day's High₹414
Day's Low₹386.6
52 Week's High₹457.7
52 Week's Low₹174.2
Book Value₹39.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)522.59
P/E41.9
EPS9.72
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.05
12
12
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.54
17.53
10.45
12.45
Net Worth
50.59
29.53
22.45
18.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
175.32
147.54
15.21
yoy growth (%)
18.83
869.68
Raw materials
-158.37
-132.23
-13.06
As % of sales
90.33
89.62
85.87
Employee costs
-3.75
-3.07
-0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
3.17
2.5
0.86
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.29
-0.3
Tax paid
-0.97
-0.43
-0.28
Working capital
0.7
12.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.83
869.68
Op profit growth
10.92
262.63
EBIT growth
13.45
305.05
Net profit growth
73.16
118.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Chetankumar Timbadia
Whole-time Director
Devendra Sayani
Non Executive Director
Jayeshkumar Sayani
Independent Director
Sneha Chotai
Independent Director
Lipee Rajani
Company Secretary
Bhavesh Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by DC Infotech & Communication Ltd
Summary
DC Infotech and Communication Limited was originally formed as Partnership firm in the name and style of DC Infotech pursuant to Partnership Deed dated April 01, 1998 at Mumbai, Maharashtra. Further the Partnership Firm was converted into Public Limited Company DC Infotech and Communication Limited on January 15, 2019 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company commenced its business on February 18, 2019.At present, the Company operates in two broad segments covering Products, Solutions and other services pertaining to IT networking, security and unified communication solutions.The Company started its journey from distribution-based business. However, over a period of time, the Company from distribution-based business to Value Added Distribution of Information Technology products, Networking, Security, surveillance, wireless, broadband, digital signage, firewalls, desktop virtualization, power solutions and other solutions like network performance, digital performance, cloud security, enterprise security, etc.The Company is an IT Solution distribution house in India having commenced its operations with reselling and redistribution of IT hardware products like Cabinets, motherboard, etc. Engaged in distribution business, the Company has partnered with a number of networking and security brands for distribution in the country. The Companys business is a broad-based distribution model which is based on multiple pro
Read More
The DC Infotech & Communication Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹387.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DC Infotech & Communication Ltd is ₹522.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of DC Infotech & Communication Ltd is 41.9 and 8.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DC Infotech & Communication Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DC Infotech & Communication Ltd is ₹174.2 and ₹457.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
DC Infotech & Communication Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.07%, 3 Years at 102.81%, 1 Year at 127.73%, 6 Month at 57.99%, 3 Month at 6.64% and 1 Month at 19.57%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.