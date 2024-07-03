iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd Share Price

387.1
(-4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:59:49 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open401
  • Day's High414
  • 52 Wk High457.7
  • Prev. Close406.95
  • Day's Low386.6
  • 52 Wk Low 174.2
  • Turnover (lac)62.42
  • P/E41.9
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value39.84
  • EPS9.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)522.59
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

401

Prev. Close

406.95

Turnover(Lac.)

62.42

Day's High

414

Day's Low

386.6

52 Week's High

457.7

52 Week's Low

174.2

Book Value

39.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

522.59

P/E

41.9

EPS

9.72

Divi. Yield

0

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd Corporate Action

14 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Sep, 2024

arrow

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:21 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.09%

Non-Promoter- 1.29%

Institutions: 1.29%

Non-Institutions: 39.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.05

12

12

6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

33.54

17.53

10.45

12.45

Net Worth

50.59

29.53

22.45

18.45

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

175.32

147.54

15.21

yoy growth (%)

18.83

869.68

Raw materials

-158.37

-132.23

-13.06

As % of sales

90.33

89.62

85.87

Employee costs

-3.75

-3.07

-0.25

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

3.17

2.5

0.86

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.29

-0.3

Tax paid

-0.97

-0.43

-0.28

Working capital

0.7

12.15

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.83

869.68

Op profit growth

10.92

262.63

EBIT growth

13.45

305.05

Net profit growth

73.16

118.77

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT DC Infotech & Communication Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Chetankumar Timbadia

Whole-time Director

Devendra Sayani

Non Executive Director

Jayeshkumar Sayani

Independent Director

Sneha Chotai

Independent Director

Lipee Rajani

Company Secretary

Bhavesh Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by DC Infotech & Communication Ltd

Summary

DC Infotech and Communication Limited was originally formed as Partnership firm in the name and style of DC Infotech pursuant to Partnership Deed dated April 01, 1998 at Mumbai, Maharashtra. Further the Partnership Firm was converted into Public Limited Company DC Infotech and Communication Limited on January 15, 2019 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company commenced its business on February 18, 2019.At present, the Company operates in two broad segments covering Products, Solutions and other services pertaining to IT networking, security and unified communication solutions.The Company started its journey from distribution-based business. However, over a period of time, the Company from distribution-based business to Value Added Distribution of Information Technology products, Networking, Security, surveillance, wireless, broadband, digital signage, firewalls, desktop virtualization, power solutions and other solutions like network performance, digital performance, cloud security, enterprise security, etc.The Company is an IT Solution distribution house in India having commenced its operations with reselling and redistribution of IT hardware products like Cabinets, motherboard, etc. Engaged in distribution business, the Company has partnered with a number of networking and security brands for distribution in the country. The Companys business is a broad-based distribution model which is based on multiple pro
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the DC Infotech & Communication Ltd share price today?

The DC Infotech & Communication Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹387.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of DC Infotech & Communication Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of DC Infotech & Communication Ltd is ₹522.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of DC Infotech & Communication Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of DC Infotech & Communication Ltd is 41.9 and 8.91 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of DC Infotech & Communication Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a DC Infotech & Communication Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of DC Infotech & Communication Ltd is ₹174.2 and ₹457.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of DC Infotech & Communication Ltd?

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 78.07%, 3 Years at 102.81%, 1 Year at 127.73%, 6 Month at 57.99%, 3 Month at 6.64% and 1 Month at 19.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of DC Infotech & Communication Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of DC Infotech & Communication Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.10 %
Institutions - 1.30 %
Public - 39.60 %

QUICKLINKS FOR DC Infotech & Communication Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.