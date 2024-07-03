Summary

DC Infotech and Communication Limited was originally formed as Partnership firm in the name and style of DC Infotech pursuant to Partnership Deed dated April 01, 1998 at Mumbai, Maharashtra. Further the Partnership Firm was converted into Public Limited Company DC Infotech and Communication Limited on January 15, 2019 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company commenced its business on February 18, 2019.At present, the Company operates in two broad segments covering Products, Solutions and other services pertaining to IT networking, security and unified communication solutions.The Company started its journey from distribution-based business. However, over a period of time, the Company from distribution-based business to Value Added Distribution of Information Technology products, Networking, Security, surveillance, wireless, broadband, digital signage, firewalls, desktop virtualization, power solutions and other solutions like network performance, digital performance, cloud security, enterprise security, etc.The Company is an IT Solution distribution house in India having commenced its operations with reselling and redistribution of IT hardware products like Cabinets, motherboard, etc. Engaged in distribution business, the Company has partnered with a number of networking and security brands for distribution in the country. The Companys business is a broad-based distribution model which is based on multiple pro

