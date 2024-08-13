Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 14 Nov 2024

Considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 on standalone basis as per Regulation 33(3) of SEBI LODR. Please find enclosed herewith copy of the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024

Dc Infotech And Communication Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of Chair. Outcome of Meeting of the Board of Directors held on Tuesday, August 13, 2024: 1 Unaudited Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June 2024 2 Considered and approved Notice of upcoming 6th Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 3. Allotment of Warrants on Preferential Basis

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024

We wish to inform you that, pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we hereby inform you that upon recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today inter-alia considered and approved the following businesses along with other general business items; 1. Re-appointment of Ms. Lipee Varun Vasani as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 5 years 2. Re-appointment of Ms. Sneha Pratik Satyuga as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 5 years. 3. Re-appointment of Mr. Devendra Kishorkumar Sayani as a Whole-time Director for a term of 3 years. 4. Re-appointment of Mr. Chetankumar Hasmukhlal Timbadia as the Managing Director for a term of 3 years. The appointment shall be subject to the approval of shareholders

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024

Dc Infotech And Communication Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/06/2024 inter alia to consider the following agenda: 1.To consider and evaluate proposal for raising of funds by the Company through issuance of equity shares and/or other securities including share warrants convertible into Equity shares and/or any other equity based instruments/securities including through preferential issue private placement or through any other permissible mode subject to receipt of regulatory/statutory / shareholders approvals as may be required. 2.To fix date place and time for conducting Postal Ballot of the Company. 3.To approve the draft Notice of Postal Ballot. Outcome of Board Meeting held on June 14, 2024: 1. Issue, offer and allot upto 10,00,000 Warrants convertible into 10,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each and at issue price of Rs. 235/- each on preferential basis to the persons belonging to the non-promoter categories of persons subject to the approval of members.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024

Please find the audited financial results along with Audit Report from the Statutory Auditors for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024

DC INFOTECH AND COMMUNICATION LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 09 Feb 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended December 2023. Outcome: Considered and approved Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 on Standalone basis.

Board Meeting 20 Jan 2024

Dc Infotech And Communication Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/01/2024 inter alia to consider the following agenda: 1. To consider and approve ratification of members resolution passed in the Postal Ballot dated December 21 2023 in connection with the issue and allotment of Equity Shares to the Non-Promoter categories of persons on a preferential basis 2. To consider and evaluate proposal for raising of funds by the Company through issuance of equity shares and/ or other securities including share warrants convertible into Equity shares and / or any other equity based instruments / securities subject to receipt of regulatory / statutory / shareholders approvals as may be required. Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 20, 2024: Board of directors discussed various avenues of fund raising through preferential issue however they could not reach any conclusion for raising of funds and size of Preferential Issue. Hence the Company did not take any decision on fund raising aspect.

Board Meeting 18 Jan 2024

We informed you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on January 18, 2024, inter alia, has transacted the following: Allotment of Equity Shares on Preferential Basis Pursuant to the approval of the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 20th November 2023 and approval of the members of the Company through postal ballot through e-voting on 21st December 2023 and pursuant to In-principle approvals granted by BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited vide their respective letters dated 03rd January 2024 and the Board of Directors of the Company, has considered and approved the Allotment of 2,14,814 (Two Lakh Fourteen Thousand Eight Hundred Fourteen) equity shares on preferential basis at an issue price of Rs. 54/- each (Rupees Fifty-Four only) aggregating to Rs. 1,15,99,956 (Rupees One Crore Fifteen Lakhs Ninety-Nine Thousand Nine Hundred Fifty-Six only), to the Allottee.

