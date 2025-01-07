iifl-logo-icon 1
DC Infotech & Communication Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

377
(-2.58%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

175.32

147.54

15.21

yoy growth (%)

18.83

869.68

Raw materials

-158.37

-132.23

-13.06

As % of sales

90.33

89.62

85.87

Employee costs

-3.75

-3.07

-0.25

As % of sales

2.14

2.08

1.67

Other costs

-8.25

-7.78

-0.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.71

5.27

4.38

Operating profit

4.93

4.45

1.22

OPM

2.81

3.01

8.06

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.29

-0.3

Interest expense

-1.87

-1.94

-0.23

Other income

0.41

0.29

0.17

Profit before tax

3.17

2.5

0.86

Taxes

-0.97

-0.43

-0.28

Tax rate

-30.65

-17.49

-32.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.19

2.06

0.58

Exceptional items

0

-0.79

0

Net profit

2.19

1.26

0.58

yoy growth (%)

73.16

118.77

NPM

1.25

0.86

3.81

