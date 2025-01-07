Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
175.32
147.54
15.21
yoy growth (%)
18.83
869.68
Raw materials
-158.37
-132.23
-13.06
As % of sales
90.33
89.62
85.87
Employee costs
-3.75
-3.07
-0.25
As % of sales
2.14
2.08
1.67
Other costs
-8.25
-7.78
-0.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.71
5.27
4.38
Operating profit
4.93
4.45
1.22
OPM
2.81
3.01
8.06
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.29
-0.3
Interest expense
-1.87
-1.94
-0.23
Other income
0.41
0.29
0.17
Profit before tax
3.17
2.5
0.86
Taxes
-0.97
-0.43
-0.28
Tax rate
-30.65
-17.49
-32.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.19
2.06
0.58
Exceptional items
0
-0.79
0
Net profit
2.19
1.26
0.58
yoy growth (%)
73.16
118.77
NPM
1.25
0.86
3.81
