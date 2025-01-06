DC Infotech & Communication Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
3.17
2.5
0.86
Depreciation
-0.29
-0.29
-0.3
Tax paid
-0.97
-0.43
-0.28
Working capital
0.7
12.15
Other operating items
Operating
2.6
13.92
Capital expenditure
0.18
0.32
Free cash flow
2.78
14.24
Equity raised
20.5
11.96
Investing
0
0
Financing
17.92
29.54
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
41.21
55.74
No Record Found
