DC Infotech & Communication Ltd Cash Flow Statement

387
(-4.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

DC Infotech FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

3.17

2.5

0.86

Depreciation

-0.29

-0.29

-0.3

Tax paid

-0.97

-0.43

-0.28

Working capital

0.7

12.15

Other operating items

Operating

2.6

13.92

Capital expenditure

0.18

0.32

Free cash flow

2.78

14.24

Equity raised

20.5

11.96

Investing

0

0

Financing

17.92

29.54

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

41.21

55.74

