DC Infotech & Communication Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.05
12
12
6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
33.54
17.53
10.45
12.45
Net Worth
50.59
29.53
22.45
18.45
Minority Interest
Debt
37.61
26.01
17.8
17.19
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
88.2
55.54
40.25
35.64
Fixed Assets
1.88
1.4
1.81
0.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.34
0.24
0.19
0.13
Networking Capital
73.54
50.42
29.32
33.5
Inventories
58.74
54.23
36.65
32.11
Inventory Days
66.84
Sundry Debtors
126.41
71
46.03
32.74
Debtor Days
68.15
Other Current Assets
7.9
9.68
8.09
5.79
Sundry Creditors
-108.77
-79.06
-55.14
-35.32
Creditor Days
73.52
Other Current Liabilities
-10.74
-5.43
-6.31
-1.82
Cash
12.44
3.46
8.92
1.27
Total Assets
88.2
55.52
40.24
35.63
