iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

DC Infotech & Communication Ltd AGM

358
(4.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|10:29:09 AM

DC Infotech CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Sep 202414 Sep 2024
Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 read with rule 10 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rule 2014 and Regulation 42(2) of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 as amended Board of Directors of the company have fixed the dates for closure of Share Transfer Books and Register of Members. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall be closed from 21.09.2024 to 28.09.2024 on account of the AGM. This is to inform you that 6th Annual General Meeting of the members of the company was held on September 28, 2024 at 10:30 am and transacted the business as per the AGM notice. The Company had also provided remote e-voting facility at the AGM to its members in respect of Business to be transacted at AGM. With respect to 6th AGM please find enclosed the summary of proceedings of the AGM of the Company, as required under Regulation 30 if the Listing Regulations, attached and marked as Annexure - 1. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)

DC Infotech: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR DC Infotech & Communication Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.