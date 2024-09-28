Pursuant to the provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 read with rule 10 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rule 2014 and Regulation 42(2) of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 as amended Board of Directors of the company have fixed the dates for closure of Share Transfer Books and Register of Members. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books shall be closed from 21.09.2024 to 28.09.2024 on account of the AGM. This is to inform you that 6th Annual General Meeting of the members of the company was held on September 28, 2024 at 10:30 am and transacted the business as per the AGM notice. The Company had also provided remote e-voting facility at the AGM to its members in respect of Business to be transacted at AGM. With respect to 6th AGM please find enclosed the summary of proceedings of the AGM of the Company, as required under Regulation 30 if the Listing Regulations, attached and marked as Annexure - 1. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)