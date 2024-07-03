DC Infotech & Communication Ltd Summary

DC Infotech and Communication Limited was originally formed as Partnership firm in the name and style of DC Infotech pursuant to Partnership Deed dated April 01, 1998 at Mumbai, Maharashtra. Further the Partnership Firm was converted into Public Limited Company DC Infotech and Communication Limited on January 15, 2019 vide Certificate of Incorporation issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. The Company commenced its business on February 18, 2019.At present, the Company operates in two broad segments covering Products, Solutions and other services pertaining to IT networking, security and unified communication solutions.The Company started its journey from distribution-based business. However, over a period of time, the Company from distribution-based business to Value Added Distribution of Information Technology products, Networking, Security, surveillance, wireless, broadband, digital signage, firewalls, desktop virtualization, power solutions and other solutions like network performance, digital performance, cloud security, enterprise security, etc.The Company is an IT Solution distribution house in India having commenced its operations with reselling and redistribution of IT hardware products like Cabinets, motherboard, etc. Engaged in distribution business, the Company has partnered with a number of networking and security brands for distribution in the country. The Companys business is a broad-based distribution model which is based on multiple products and multiple brand strategy.Currently, the company operates with a dealer network of around 1600 dealers and through sales representatives. It plays the role of an IT Distributor offering the bouquet of services. The Company acts as the link between the IT manufacturers / developers and end users and other resellers. The Company is in the distribution business of hardware and software IT products which is a high-volume business, where the efficient management of stock plays a vital role and helps it to manage the complete supply chain right from the manufacturers and end users. The Company follows B2B and B2C business model to provide complete Information Technology solutions and support to its channel partners. Apart from this, the Company is a recognized name for the entire spectrum of Networking. The strength of the Company lies in gamut of products, the exposure to latest technologies, knowledgeable management, reliable teams and experience in deploying Network based wired and wireless solutions, and Firewalls/UTM Cloud based infrastructure security.