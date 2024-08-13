iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd Share Price

128.11
(-2.81%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:43:33 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open132
  • Day's High133.88
  • 52 Wk High213.88
  • Prev. Close131.82
  • Day's Low126.33
  • 52 Wk Low 118
  • Turnover (lac)115.76
  • P/E15.74
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value46.61
  • EPS8.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)507.31
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

132

Prev. Close

131.82

Turnover(Lac.)

115.76

Day's High

133.88

Day's Low

126.33

52 Week's High

213.88

52 Week's Low

118

Book Value

46.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

507.31

P/E

15.74

EPS

8.37

Divi. Yield

0

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd Corporate Action

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Saraswati Saree Depot Shares Shine on Debut

Saraswati Saree Depot Shares Shine on Debut

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
20 Aug 2024|03:37 PM

The revenues from the IPO will be used to fund the company's working capital and general business objectives.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:59 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.74%

Non-Promoter- 0.28%

Institutions: 0.28%

Non-Institutions: 24.96%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.1

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

35.28

12.31

0

Net Worth

35.38

12.41

0.1

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Exec. Director

Shankar Dulhani

Managing Director & CEO

Vinod Dulhani

Executive Director

Mahesh Dulhani

Executive Director

Rajesh Dulhani

Independent Director

Charushila Kumbhar

Independent Director

Manik Lal Karmakar

Independent Director

Rupali Shelake

Independent Director

Yatiraj Marda

Independent Director

AMAR THORAT

Additional Director

Pallavi Korgoankar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sangeeta Mahato

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd

Summary

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd was incorporated as Saraswati Saree Depot Private Limited dated March 18, 2021 issued by Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Saraswati Saree Depot Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 31, 2023 issued by the RoC.The Company is proposing Initial Public Offer aggregating 10,800,000 Equity Shares comprising a Fresh Offer of issuing 7,245,000 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale upto 3,555,000 Equity Shares.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd share price today?

The Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹128.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd is ₹507.31 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd is 15.74 and 2.83 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd is ₹118 and ₹213.88 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd?

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -37.11%, 3 Month at -13.32% and 1 Month at -11.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.75 %
Institutions - 0.29 %
Public - 24.97 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.