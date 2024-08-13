Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹132
Prev. Close₹131.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹115.76
Day's High₹133.88
Day's Low₹126.33
52 Week's High₹213.88
52 Week's Low₹118
Book Value₹46.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)507.31
P/E15.74
EPS8.37
Divi. Yield0
The revenues from the IPO will be used to fund the company's working capital and general business objectives.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
35.28
12.31
0
Net Worth
35.38
12.41
0.1
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Chairman & Exec. Director
Shankar Dulhani
Managing Director & CEO
Vinod Dulhani
Executive Director
Mahesh Dulhani
Executive Director
Rajesh Dulhani
Independent Director
Charushila Kumbhar
Independent Director
Manik Lal Karmakar
Independent Director
Rupali Shelake
Independent Director
Yatiraj Marda
Independent Director
AMAR THORAT
Additional Director
Pallavi Korgoankar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sangeeta Mahato
Reports by Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd
Summary
Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd was incorporated as Saraswati Saree Depot Private Limited dated March 18, 2021 issued by Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Saraswati Saree Depot Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 31, 2023 issued by the RoC.The Company is proposing Initial Public Offer aggregating 10,800,000 Equity Shares comprising a Fresh Offer of issuing 7,245,000 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale upto 3,555,000 Equity Shares.
The Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹128.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd is ₹507.31 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd is 15.74 and 2.83 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd is ₹118 and ₹213.88 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -37.11%, 3 Month at -13.32% and 1 Month at -11.51%.
