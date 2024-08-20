Saraswati Saree Depot Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for a. considering and approving the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 b. appointment of Mrs. Pallavi Korgoankar as an Additional Independent Director of the Company 1. Approval of the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 2. Appointment of Mrs. Pallavi Korgoankar (DIN: 08652086) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. September 09, 2024 3. Noting of Resignation of Independent Director, Mrs. Charushilla Kumbhar (DIN: 08682586) 4. Noting of Resignation of Independent Director, Mrs. Rupali Shelke (DIN: 10133962) 5. Approval of the constitution and reconstitution of the Committees (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024)