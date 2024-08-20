|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Dec 2024
|9 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of Sangeeta Mahato (Membership number ACS 73654) as a Whole-Time Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 09th December 2024.
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|1 Nov 2024
|Saraswati Saree Depot Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial statements for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting inter alia approved: a. the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors for the quarter and half year ended on 30 September, 2024 b. Approval of Related Party Transactions (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Sep 2024
|3 Sep 2024
|Saraswati Saree Depot Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for a. considering and approving the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 b. appointment of Mrs. Pallavi Korgoankar as an Additional Independent Director of the Company 1. Approval of the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report of Statutory Auditors for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 2. Appointment of Mrs. Pallavi Korgoankar (DIN: 08652086) as an Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. September 09, 2024 3. Noting of Resignation of Independent Director, Mrs. Charushilla Kumbhar (DIN: 08682586) 4. Noting of Resignation of Independent Director, Mrs. Rupali Shelke (DIN: 10133962) 5. Approval of the constitution and reconstitution of the Committees (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/09/2024)
The revenues from the IPO will be used to fund the company's working capital and general business objectives.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.