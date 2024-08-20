Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
35.28
12.31
0
Net Worth
35.38
12.41
0.1
Minority Interest
Debt
41.43
66.62
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
76.81
79.03
0.1
Fixed Assets
3.07
3.19
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.5
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
51.2
58.62
0
Inventories
92.81
75.75
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
65.65
68.83
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.78
4.94
0
Sundry Creditors
-108.45
-88.2
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.59
-2.7
0
Cash
19.05
17.23
0.1
Total Assets
76.82
79.04
0.1
The revenues from the IPO will be used to fund the company's working capital and general business objectives.
