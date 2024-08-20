iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

sidebar image

Saraswati Saree Depot Shares Shine on Debut

20 Aug 2024 , 03:37 PM

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd made a good debut on the NSE, closing shares at ₹203.7, a 27% premium over the issue price of ₹160.

The ₹160.01 crore IPO included a new issue of 0.65 crore shares worth ₹104 crore and an offer for sale of 0.35 crore shares worth ₹56.02 crore. Saraswati Saree Depot has fixed its price band between ₹152 and ₹160 per share.

The IPO bidding began on August 12 and ended on August 14, with the allotment finalised on August 16. Unistone Capital Pvt Ltd led the issue, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acting as the registrar.

By the time the IPO closed on August 14, it had been subscribed 107.39 times.  The public offering was subscribed to 61.6 times in the retail category, 64.1 times in the QIB category, and 358.5 times in the NII category.

The revenues from the IPO will be used to fund the company’s working capital and general business objectives.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, the company recorded a 2% increase in revenue to ₹612.6 crore and a 29% increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹29.5 crore over the previous year.

Saraswati Saree Depot, founded in 1996, has established a niche in the manufacturing and wholesale of women’s garments. While the company is best known for its sarees, which generate more than 90% of its income, it also sells kurtis, dress materials, blouse pieces, lehengas, and bottoms. The company gets its products from more than 900 weavers and vendors in India. It served a large consumer base across Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. In fiscal year 24, the company sold to more than 13,000 unique clients.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

Related Tags

  • IPO
  • listing
  • Saraswati Saree Depot
sidebar mobile

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Sensex and Nifty Trade in the Green in Mid-Market Session on July 15, 2025

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:19 PM
SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

SEBI Clears WeWork India’s IPO; Embassy Group to Offload Majority Stake

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|02:00 PM
Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Rallis India posts 98% growth in Q1 net profit; stock spurts ~8%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|01:00 PM
Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Oberoi Realty Consortium Wins Bid for Juhu Land Asset in ₹919 Crore Resolution Plan

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:31 PM
RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

RailTel Bags ₹264 Crore Kavach System Contract From East Central Railway

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
15 Jul 2025|12:19 PM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.