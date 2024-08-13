iifl-logo-icon 1
Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd Company Summary

116.24
(-4.37%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd Summary

Saraswati Saree Depot Ltd was incorporated as Saraswati Saree Depot Private Limited dated March 18, 2021 issued by Central Registration Centre, Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company was changed to Saraswati Saree Depot Limited pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 31, 2023 issued by the RoC.The Company is proposing Initial Public Offer aggregating 10,800,000 Equity Shares comprising a Fresh Offer of issuing 7,245,000 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale upto 3,555,000 Equity Shares.

