Sicagen India Ltd Share Price

24.35
(-1.42%)
Jul 20, 2021|03:42:32 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.5
  • Day's High25.8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close24.7
  • Day's Low24
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)7.44
  • P/E30.32
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value110.79
  • EPS2.96
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)96.35
  • Div. Yield0.67
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Sicagen India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

25.5

Prev. Close

24.7

Turnover(Lac.)

7.44

Day's High

25.8

Day's Low

24

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

110.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

96.35

P/E

30.32

EPS

2.96

Divi. Yield

0.67

Sicagen India Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.6

Record Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

Sicagen India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Sicagen India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.21%

Foreign: 37.21%

Indian: 23.17%

Non-Promoter- 3.02%

Institutions: 3.02%

Non-Institutions: 36.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sicagen India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

39.57

39.57

39.57

39.57

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

391.25

374.96

367.01

349.88

Net Worth

430.82

414.53

406.58

389.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

347.78

434.15

566.45

564.23

yoy growth (%)

-19.89

-23.35

0.39

25.14

Raw materials

-307.53

-389.99

-512.25

-511.44

As % of sales

88.42

89.82

90.43

90.64

Employee costs

-15.57

-18.91

-20.54

-19.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.33

5.1

7.05

7.59

Depreciation

-4.65

-4.61

-1.74

-1.6

Tax paid

-2.47

-2.99

-0.63

-0.09

Working capital

-2.35

17.3

-2.19

25.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.89

-23.35

0.39

25.14

Op profit growth

43.92

107.37

-21.71

-1,959.25

EBIT growth

7.92

-20.24

1.3

17.52

Net profit growth

176.41

-66.97

-14.4

4.16

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

795.45

895.3

836.14

541.63

698.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

795.45

895.3

836.14

541.63

698.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.1

14.55

8.6

8.37

11.04

Sicagen India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sicagen India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

B Narendran

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ashwin C Muthiah

Independent Director

Sashikala Srikanth

Independent Director

Rita Chandrasekar

Independent Director

S Radhakrishnan

Non Executive Director

R Chandrasekar

Independent Director

M Rajamani

Non Executive Director

S R Ramakrishnan

Whole-time Director

Varma Nandakumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sicagen India Ltd

Summary

Sicagen India Ltd, incorporated on June 11, 2004 is Indias leading provider of trading and marketing services for construction-related industrial and retail infrastructure.The Company operate in a diversified operating segments such as trading of Building materials, Sales & Servicing Power & controls systems , manufacturing of MS barrels and manufacture of water treatment chemicals. The company operates dealership of commercial vehicles for Tata Motors, ranging from the 0.75-ton Tata Ace to Tata Novus, with showrooms in Chennai and Tiruchirapalli, covering 11 districts of Tamil Nadu, India. In addition, they provides governor services; travel-related and cargo services; and water treatment and process improvement solutions. Further, the company builds passenger and cargo vessels, boats, tugs, and barges. As per the scheme of arrangement, the Trading, Services and Coffee Plantation undertakings of Sical Logistics Ltd with all the assets and liabilities relating to these undertakings were de-merged and transferred to the company with effect from October 1, 2006. Also, South India House Estates & Properties Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary company pursuant to the scheme of arrangement.During the year 2008-09, the company entered into a distribution arrangement with IMI Norgren Herion (P) Ltd, Noida for marketing of Norgren products such as cylinders, scoop tube actuators, solenoid valves, pneumatic accessories etc to State Electricity Boards and Captive Power Plants in 10 St
Company FAQs

What is the Sicagen India Ltd share price today?

The Sicagen India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sicagen India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sicagen India Ltd is ₹96.35 Cr. as of 20 Jul ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sicagen India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sicagen India Ltd is 30.32 and 0.81 as of 20 Jul ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sicagen India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sicagen India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sicagen India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 20 Jul ‘21

What is the CAGR of Sicagen India Ltd?

Sicagen India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.77%, 3 Years at -2.78%, 1 Year at 81.04%, 6 Month at 47.58%, 3 Month at 50.31% and 1 Month at 11.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sicagen India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sicagen India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

Invest wise with Expert advice

