Summary

Sicagen India Ltd, incorporated on June 11, 2004 is Indias leading provider of trading and marketing services for construction-related industrial and retail infrastructure.The Company operate in a diversified operating segments such as trading of Building materials, Sales & Servicing Power & controls systems , manufacturing of MS barrels and manufacture of water treatment chemicals. The company operates dealership of commercial vehicles for Tata Motors, ranging from the 0.75-ton Tata Ace to Tata Novus, with showrooms in Chennai and Tiruchirapalli, covering 11 districts of Tamil Nadu, India. In addition, they provides governor services; travel-related and cargo services; and water treatment and process improvement solutions. Further, the company builds passenger and cargo vessels, boats, tugs, and barges. As per the scheme of arrangement, the Trading, Services and Coffee Plantation undertakings of Sical Logistics Ltd with all the assets and liabilities relating to these undertakings were de-merged and transferred to the company with effect from October 1, 2006. Also, South India House Estates & Properties Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary company pursuant to the scheme of arrangement.During the year 2008-09, the company entered into a distribution arrangement with IMI Norgren Herion (P) Ltd, Noida for marketing of Norgren products such as cylinders, scoop tube actuators, solenoid valves, pneumatic accessories etc to State Electricity Boards and Captive Power Plants in 10 St

