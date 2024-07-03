SectorTrading
Open₹25.5
Prev. Close₹24.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.44
Day's High₹25.8
Day's Low₹24
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹110.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)96.35
P/E30.32
EPS2.96
Divi. Yield0.67
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
39.57
39.57
39.57
39.57
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
391.25
374.96
367.01
349.88
Net Worth
430.82
414.53
406.58
389.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
347.78
434.15
566.45
564.23
yoy growth (%)
-19.89
-23.35
0.39
25.14
Raw materials
-307.53
-389.99
-512.25
-511.44
As % of sales
88.42
89.82
90.43
90.64
Employee costs
-15.57
-18.91
-20.54
-19.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.33
5.1
7.05
7.59
Depreciation
-4.65
-4.61
-1.74
-1.6
Tax paid
-2.47
-2.99
-0.63
-0.09
Working capital
-2.35
17.3
-2.19
25.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.89
-23.35
0.39
25.14
Op profit growth
43.92
107.37
-21.71
-1,959.25
EBIT growth
7.92
-20.24
1.3
17.52
Net profit growth
176.41
-66.97
-14.4
4.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
795.45
895.3
836.14
541.63
698.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
795.45
895.3
836.14
541.63
698.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.1
14.55
8.6
8.37
11.04
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Independent Director
B Narendran
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ashwin C Muthiah
Independent Director
Sashikala Srikanth
Independent Director
Rita Chandrasekar
Independent Director
S Radhakrishnan
Non Executive Director
R Chandrasekar
Independent Director
M Rajamani
Non Executive Director
S R Ramakrishnan
Whole-time Director
Varma Nandakumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Jain
Reports by Sicagen India Ltd
Summary
Sicagen India Ltd, incorporated on June 11, 2004 is Indias leading provider of trading and marketing services for construction-related industrial and retail infrastructure.The Company operate in a diversified operating segments such as trading of Building materials, Sales & Servicing Power & controls systems , manufacturing of MS barrels and manufacture of water treatment chemicals. The company operates dealership of commercial vehicles for Tata Motors, ranging from the 0.75-ton Tata Ace to Tata Novus, with showrooms in Chennai and Tiruchirapalli, covering 11 districts of Tamil Nadu, India. In addition, they provides governor services; travel-related and cargo services; and water treatment and process improvement solutions. Further, the company builds passenger and cargo vessels, boats, tugs, and barges. As per the scheme of arrangement, the Trading, Services and Coffee Plantation undertakings of Sical Logistics Ltd with all the assets and liabilities relating to these undertakings were de-merged and transferred to the company with effect from October 1, 2006. Also, South India House Estates & Properties Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary company pursuant to the scheme of arrangement.During the year 2008-09, the company entered into a distribution arrangement with IMI Norgren Herion (P) Ltd, Noida for marketing of Norgren products such as cylinders, scoop tube actuators, solenoid valves, pneumatic accessories etc to State Electricity Boards and Captive Power Plants in 10 St
The Sicagen India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sicagen India Ltd is ₹96.35 Cr. as of 20 Jul ‘21
The PE and PB ratios of Sicagen India Ltd is 30.32 and 0.81 as of 20 Jul ‘21
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sicagen India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sicagen India Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 20 Jul ‘21
Sicagen India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.77%, 3 Years at -2.78%, 1 Year at 81.04%, 6 Month at 47.58%, 3 Month at 50.31% and 1 Month at 11.44%.
