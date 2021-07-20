iifl-logo-icon 1
Sicagen India Ltd Key Ratios

24.35
(-1.42%)
Jul 20, 2021|03:42:32 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-22.49

-5.54

3.34

19.19

Op profit growth

-25.17

1,009.8

-68.9

-145.74

EBIT growth

-43.53

14.84

-24.64

159.08

Net profit growth

-988.88

-68.69

-84.58

603.77

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.56

1.61

0.13

0.45

EBIT margin

1.27

1.74

1.43

1.97

Net profit margin

-0.59

0.05

0.15

1.04

RoCE

1.45

2.52

2.17

2.73

RoNW

-0.2

0.02

0.07

0.43

RoA

-0.16

0.01

0.05

0.36

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.81

0.09

0.29

1.85

Dividend per share

0.6

0.5

0.6

0.6

Cash EPS

-3.32

-2.47

-0.99

0.84

Book value per share

99.74

94.82

99.32

97.16

Valuation ratios

P/E

-17.77

96

124.48

13.91

P/CEPS

-4.33

-3.49

-36.16

30.59

P/B

0.14

0.09

0.36

0.26

EV/EBIDTA

5.99

5.09

14.2

9.15

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

206.46

31.82

Tax payout

-322.22

-89.44

-30.3

-2.66

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

126.91

102

81.75

67.18

Inventory days

79.93

66.56

59.86

52.91

Creditor days

-52.95

-47.12

-32.39

-21.56

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.26

-1.38

-1.18

-2.13

Net debt / equity

0.11

0.21

0.2

0.16

Net debt / op. profit

5.2

7.04

79.08

19.89

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-88.07

-88.74

-88.09

-88.09

Employee costs

-5.8

-5.03

-5.29

-4.74

Other costs

-4.55

-4.6

-6.47

-6.7

