|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-22.49
-5.54
3.34
19.19
Op profit growth
-25.17
1,009.8
-68.9
-145.74
EBIT growth
-43.53
14.84
-24.64
159.08
Net profit growth
-988.88
-68.69
-84.58
603.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.56
1.61
0.13
0.45
EBIT margin
1.27
1.74
1.43
1.97
Net profit margin
-0.59
0.05
0.15
1.04
RoCE
1.45
2.52
2.17
2.73
RoNW
-0.2
0.02
0.07
0.43
RoA
-0.16
0.01
0.05
0.36
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.81
0.09
0.29
1.85
Dividend per share
0.6
0.5
0.6
0.6
Cash EPS
-3.32
-2.47
-0.99
0.84
Book value per share
99.74
94.82
99.32
97.16
Valuation ratios
P/E
-17.77
96
124.48
13.91
P/CEPS
-4.33
-3.49
-36.16
30.59
P/B
0.14
0.09
0.36
0.26
EV/EBIDTA
5.99
5.09
14.2
9.15
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
206.46
31.82
Tax payout
-322.22
-89.44
-30.3
-2.66
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
126.91
102
81.75
67.18
Inventory days
79.93
66.56
59.86
52.91
Creditor days
-52.95
-47.12
-32.39
-21.56
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.26
-1.38
-1.18
-2.13
Net debt / equity
0.11
0.21
0.2
0.16
Net debt / op. profit
5.2
7.04
79.08
19.89
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-88.07
-88.74
-88.09
-88.09
Employee costs
-5.8
-5.03
-5.29
-4.74
Other costs
-4.55
-4.6
-6.47
-6.7
