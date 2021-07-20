Sicagen India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.33
5.1
7.05
7.59
Depreciation
-4.65
-4.61
-1.74
-1.6
Tax paid
-2.47
-2.99
-0.63
-0.09
Working capital
-2.35
17.3
-2.19
25.2
Other operating items
Operating
-1.14
14.81
2.49
31.1
Capital expenditure
3.22
-31.44
3.34
22.2
Free cash flow
2.07
-16.63
5.83
53.3
Equity raised
680.42
680.77
685.13
718.13
Investing
11.02
-2.81
-14.39
25.01
Financing
61.59
52.38
46.73
54.78
Dividends paid
0
0
2.37
2.37
Net in cash
755.1
713.71
725.67
853.59
