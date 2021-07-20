iifl-logo-icon 1
Sicagen India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24.35
(-1.42%)
Jul 20, 2021|03:42:32 PM

Sicagen India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.33

5.1

7.05

7.59

Depreciation

-4.65

-4.61

-1.74

-1.6

Tax paid

-2.47

-2.99

-0.63

-0.09

Working capital

-2.35

17.3

-2.19

25.2

Other operating items

Operating

-1.14

14.81

2.49

31.1

Capital expenditure

3.22

-31.44

3.34

22.2

Free cash flow

2.07

-16.63

5.83

53.3

Equity raised

680.42

680.77

685.13

718.13

Investing

11.02

-2.81

-14.39

25.01

Financing

61.59

52.38

46.73

54.78

Dividends paid

0

0

2.37

2.37

Net in cash

755.1

713.71

725.67

853.59

