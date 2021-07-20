Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
347.78
434.15
566.45
564.23
yoy growth (%)
-19.89
-23.35
0.39
25.14
Raw materials
-307.53
-389.99
-512.25
-511.44
As % of sales
88.42
89.82
90.43
90.64
Employee costs
-15.57
-18.91
-20.54
-19.06
As % of sales
4.47
4.35
3.62
3.37
Other costs
-12.95
-17.1
-29.73
-28.71
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.72
3.93
5.24
5.08
Operating profit
11.73
8.14
3.93
5.02
OPM
3.37
1.87
0.69
0.88
Depreciation
-4.65
-4.61
-1.74
-1.6
Interest expense
-3.66
-6
-6.88
-6.16
Other income
4.91
7.57
11.74
10.33
Profit before tax
8.33
5.1
7.05
7.59
Taxes
-2.47
-2.99
-0.63
-0.09
Tax rate
-29.65
-58.51
-8.93
-1.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.86
2.11
6.42
7.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.86
2.12
6.42
7.5
yoy growth (%)
176.41
-66.97
-14.4
4.16
NPM
1.68
0.48
1.13
1.32
