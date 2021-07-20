iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sicagen India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.35
(-1.42%)
Jul 20, 2021|03:42:32 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sicagen India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

347.78

434.15

566.45

564.23

yoy growth (%)

-19.89

-23.35

0.39

25.14

Raw materials

-307.53

-389.99

-512.25

-511.44

As % of sales

88.42

89.82

90.43

90.64

Employee costs

-15.57

-18.91

-20.54

-19.06

As % of sales

4.47

4.35

3.62

3.37

Other costs

-12.95

-17.1

-29.73

-28.71

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.72

3.93

5.24

5.08

Operating profit

11.73

8.14

3.93

5.02

OPM

3.37

1.87

0.69

0.88

Depreciation

-4.65

-4.61

-1.74

-1.6

Interest expense

-3.66

-6

-6.88

-6.16

Other income

4.91

7.57

11.74

10.33

Profit before tax

8.33

5.1

7.05

7.59

Taxes

-2.47

-2.99

-0.63

-0.09

Tax rate

-29.65

-58.51

-8.93

-1.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.86

2.11

6.42

7.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.86

2.12

6.42

7.5

yoy growth (%)

176.41

-66.97

-14.4

4.16

NPM

1.68

0.48

1.13

1.32

Sicagen India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sicagen India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.