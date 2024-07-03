Sicagen India Ltd Summary

Sicagen India Ltd, incorporated on June 11, 2004 is Indias leading provider of trading and marketing services for construction-related industrial and retail infrastructure.The Company operate in a diversified operating segments such as trading of Building materials, Sales & Servicing Power & controls systems , manufacturing of MS barrels and manufacture of water treatment chemicals. The company operates dealership of commercial vehicles for Tata Motors, ranging from the 0.75-ton Tata Ace to Tata Novus, with showrooms in Chennai and Tiruchirapalli, covering 11 districts of Tamil Nadu, India. In addition, they provides governor services; travel-related and cargo services; and water treatment and process improvement solutions. Further, the company builds passenger and cargo vessels, boats, tugs, and barges. As per the scheme of arrangement, the Trading, Services and Coffee Plantation undertakings of Sical Logistics Ltd with all the assets and liabilities relating to these undertakings were de-merged and transferred to the company with effect from October 1, 2006. Also, South India House Estates & Properties Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary company pursuant to the scheme of arrangement.During the year 2008-09, the company entered into a distribution arrangement with IMI Norgren Herion (P) Ltd, Noida for marketing of Norgren products such as cylinders, scoop tube actuators, solenoid valves, pneumatic accessories etc to State Electricity Boards and Captive Power Plants in 10 States. Thy acquired Speciality Chemicals during the year, which had their chemical plant is located at Pondicherry and produces eco-friendly speciality chemicals such as water treatment chemicals, radiator coolants etc.During the year, the company entered into a business transfer agreement for acquiring the drums manufacturing business located at Minjur, Chennai. This division manufactures Plain/Epoxy lacquer coated industrial type MS barrels. Also, they hived off their wind mill operations and coffee estates during the year. The company increased the existing shareholding in SDB Cisco India Ltd and thus SDB Cisco (India) Ltd and their subsidiary Modern Protection & Investigations Ltd became subsidiaries of the company with effect from March 28, 2009.During the year 2009-10, the Building Materials division obtained Super Stockistship from Tulsyan NEC Ltd to market TMT rebars in the Union territory of Pondicherry & South Arcot District of Tamilnadu and Stockistship from Dalmia Cements Bharat Ltd and Madras Cements Ltd to deal in different grades of cement. This division also bagged the dealership from SAIL for four more locations namely Secunderabad, Salem, Erode and Palakkad. Also, they obtained distributorship for Zenith Pipes in Karnataka and distributorship for Zuari Cements in Tamilnadu.During the year, the company set up one Woodward Authorized service facility at New Delhi. The Drums & Barrels division bagged an order from BPCL for supply of 20 gauge plain barrels. Also, they hived of their travel business during the year. In August 2010, the company sold their investment held in the subsidiary, SDB Cisco (India) Ltd to Innovative Salary Services and Payroll Advisory Pvt Ltd.The business of Goodwill Governor Services, Goodwill Engineering Works and Speciality Chemicals was reclassified as Continuing Operations from the financial year 2012-13. First State Of Art Platinum setup in the country was opened at Ambattur, Chennai . The Company delivered 22 Motor Tug launches to BEML during 2012-13. It obtained Boiler Tube Distributorship for Tamil Nadu & Kerala from M/s Tata Steels.During 2014-15, the Governor Services Division executed two major Retrofit orders under Micronet platform for Rashtriya Chemical & Fertilizers and GMR Energy. This division signed as authorized distributor for SIEMENS for handling their large Motor drives including HT in Tamil Nadu.The Company in 2016-17, acquired 60% equity capital of M/s.Danish Steel Cluster Private Ltd, a Bengaluru based manufacturing Company which specialises in precision fabrication of steel, carbon steel, mild steel and Aluminium. Consequent to the above acquisition, Danish Steel became a subsidiary of the Company w.e.f 22nd November 2016. The Specialty Chemicals Division of the Company opened Water Science Laboratory to utilise technological advancements and scientific analysis of various raw materials. An R & D laboratory was also established for detailed analysis of its own manufactured products as well as other products to excel the customers requirements.