Sicagen India Ltd Board Meeting

24.35
(-1.42%)
Jul 20, 2021|03:42:32 PM

Sicagen India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
SICAGEN INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has, inter alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Reports of auditors for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sept 2024. The copies of the aforesaid Un-audited Financial Results are attached. Out come of Board Meeting dated 05.11.2024 is attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
SICAGEN INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on today i.e. 07.08.2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting dated 07.08.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 202430 Apr 2024
Final Dividend & Audited Results In the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on 15.05.2024 i.e. today, the Board has inter alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 together with the Auditors Report thereon. The Board has also recommended 6% Equity Dividend (60 paise per share) on Equity Capital of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)
Board Meeting25 Mar 202425 Mar 2024
The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 25th March, 2024 i.e. today, has considered to increase the remuneration payable to Whole Time Director based on recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee and decided to seek shareholders approval through Postal Ballot. Necessary Notice of Postal Ballot will be sent to shareholders in due course of time.
Board Meeting13 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
SICAGEN INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (both Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & nine months ended on 31st December 2023. Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

