Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

SICAGEN INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter & half year ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has, inter alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Reports of auditors for the quarter and half year ended 30th Sept 2024. The copies of the aforesaid Un-audited Financial Results are attached. Out come of Board Meeting dated 05.11.2024 is attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

SICAGEN INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results (both Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on today i.e. 07.08.2024 has inter-alia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting dated 07.08.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Final Dividend & Audited Results In the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on 15.05.2024 i.e. today, the Board has inter alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 together with the Auditors Report thereon. The Board has also recommended 6% Equity Dividend (60 paise per share) on Equity Capital of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Mar 2024 25 Mar 2024

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 25th March, 2024 i.e. today, has considered to increase the remuneration payable to Whole Time Director based on recommendation of Nomination & Remuneration Committee and decided to seek shareholders approval through Postal Ballot. Necessary Notice of Postal Ballot will be sent to shareholders in due course of time.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024