Sicagen India Ltd Dividend

24.35
(-1.42%)
Jul 20, 2021|03:42:32 PM

Sicagen India CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend15 May 202412 Sep 202412 Sep 20240.66Final
In the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on 15.05.2024 i.e. today, the Board has inter alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 together with the Auditors Report thereon. The Board has also recommended 6% Equity Dividend (60 paise per share) on Equity Capital of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. The cut-off/record date for 20th AGM & final dividend for FY 2023-24 (if declared) is 12th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

