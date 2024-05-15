|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|15 May 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|0.6
|6
|Final
|In the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company held on 15.05.2024 i.e. today, the Board has inter alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 together with the Auditors Report thereon. The Board has also recommended 6% Equity Dividend (60 paise per share) on Equity Capital of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. The cut-off/record date for 20th AGM & final dividend for FY 2023-24 (if declared) is 12th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
