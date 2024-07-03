iifl-logo-icon 1
Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd Share Price

24.09
(-3.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:29:53 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.5
  • Day's High24.97
  • 52 Wk High39.13
  • Prev. Close24.98
  • Day's Low23.96
  • 52 Wk Low 20.35
  • Turnover (lac)5.18
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-61.26
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)77.62
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

24.5

Prev. Close

24.98

Turnover(Lac.)

5.18

Day's High

24.97

Day's Low

23.96

52 Week's High

39.13

52 Week's Low

20.35

Book Value

-61.26

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

77.62

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd Corporate Action

12 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:49 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.95%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 40.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.74

10.74

10.74

10.74

Preference Capital

134.05

133.96

133.88

84.07

Reserves

-232.62

-161.2

-109.25

-104.52

Net Worth

-87.83

-16.5

35.37

-9.71

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

126.46

196.1

208.1

179.49

yoy growth (%)

-35.51

-5.76

15.93

13.51

Raw materials

-79.59

-117.63

-139.43

-116.26

As % of sales

62.94

59.98

67

64.77

Employee costs

-9.34

-12.25

-12.14

-11.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-25.65

-32.7

-37.89

-19.74

Depreciation

-6.33

-6.62

-6.82

-5.77

Tax paid

-0.18

-1.85

-2.29

-3.7

Working capital

-0.51

-14.97

18.62

-15.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-35.51

-5.76

15.93

13.51

Op profit growth

-31.55

-41.07

87.6

45.03

EBIT growth

-35.78

-27.19

117.57

9.3

Net profit growth

-25.2

-14

71.31

-242.32

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015

Gross Sales

198.3

28.16

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

198.3

28.16

Other Operating Income

1.57

0.14

Other Income

44.29

0.1

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anurag Poddar

Executive Director

Ankit Poddar

Whole Time Director & CFO

Shrutisheel Jhanwar

Independent Director

Rakesh Kumar Garodia

Independent Director

Meghna Shah

Company Secretary

Omprakash Singh

Additional Director

Dileep H Shinde

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd

Summary

Balkrishna Paper Mills Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Nirvikara Paper Mills Limited in June, 2013. The Company was renamed to Balkrishna Paper Mills Limited in February, 2016. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Paper and Paper Boards, used mainly for packaging industry, catering to the needs of Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Health Care Products, Readymade Garments, Food Products, Match Boxes and mainly for FMCG Segments. The Company began its journey with humble roots in Maharashtra. It was established in the year 1975 with a capacity of 15 MT per day of Duplex board. Since inception, the company had taken opportunities of the growing market and have increased capacity and continue to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing market conditions.In terms with the approval of Scheme of Arrangement between the Company, Balkrishna Industries Limited and the erstwhile Company, Nirvikara Paper Mills Limited by Bombay High Court on 19.12.2014, the business of Paper Board manufacturing got transferred to the Company effective from 10.02.2015 during the year 2014-15. Balkrishna Synthetics Limited (BSL) was transferred as a wholly own subsidiary to the Company in 2015. The Company is part of the highly reputed Siyaram Poddar Group which is into the diversified businesses of manufacturing textiles, garments yarn, home furnishings and paper. It is a pioneer in the field of coated Duplex boards which are used for packaging by various industries such as pharmaceuticals
Company FAQs

What is the Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd share price today?

The Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd is ₹77.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd is 0 and -0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd is ₹20.35 and ₹39.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd?

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.43%, 3 Years at -2.01%, 1 Year at 0.64%, 6 Month at -4.80%, 3 Month at -8.26% and 1 Month at -0.79%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.95 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 40.01 %

