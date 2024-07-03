Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹24.5
Prev. Close₹24.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.18
Day's High₹24.97
Day's Low₹23.96
52 Week's High₹39.13
52 Week's Low₹20.35
Book Value₹-61.26
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)77.62
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.74
10.74
10.74
10.74
Preference Capital
134.05
133.96
133.88
84.07
Reserves
-232.62
-161.2
-109.25
-104.52
Net Worth
-87.83
-16.5
35.37
-9.71
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
126.46
196.1
208.1
179.49
yoy growth (%)
-35.51
-5.76
15.93
13.51
Raw materials
-79.59
-117.63
-139.43
-116.26
As % of sales
62.94
59.98
67
64.77
Employee costs
-9.34
-12.25
-12.14
-11.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-25.65
-32.7
-37.89
-19.74
Depreciation
-6.33
-6.62
-6.82
-5.77
Tax paid
-0.18
-1.85
-2.29
-3.7
Working capital
-0.51
-14.97
18.62
-15.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-35.51
-5.76
15.93
13.51
Op profit growth
-31.55
-41.07
87.6
45.03
EBIT growth
-35.78
-27.19
117.57
9.3
Net profit growth
-25.2
-14
71.31
-242.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Gross Sales
198.3
28.16
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
198.3
28.16
Other Operating Income
1.57
0.14
Other Income
44.29
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anurag Poddar
Executive Director
Ankit Poddar
Whole Time Director & CFO
Shrutisheel Jhanwar
Independent Director
Rakesh Kumar Garodia
Independent Director
Meghna Shah
Company Secretary
Omprakash Singh
Additional Director
Dileep H Shinde
Reports by Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd
Summary
Balkrishna Paper Mills Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Nirvikara Paper Mills Limited in June, 2013. The Company was renamed to Balkrishna Paper Mills Limited in February, 2016. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Paper and Paper Boards, used mainly for packaging industry, catering to the needs of Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Health Care Products, Readymade Garments, Food Products, Match Boxes and mainly for FMCG Segments. The Company began its journey with humble roots in Maharashtra. It was established in the year 1975 with a capacity of 15 MT per day of Duplex board. Since inception, the company had taken opportunities of the growing market and have increased capacity and continue to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing market conditions.In terms with the approval of Scheme of Arrangement between the Company, Balkrishna Industries Limited and the erstwhile Company, Nirvikara Paper Mills Limited by Bombay High Court on 19.12.2014, the business of Paper Board manufacturing got transferred to the Company effective from 10.02.2015 during the year 2014-15. Balkrishna Synthetics Limited (BSL) was transferred as a wholly own subsidiary to the Company in 2015. The Company is part of the highly reputed Siyaram Poddar Group which is into the diversified businesses of manufacturing textiles, garments yarn, home furnishings and paper. It is a pioneer in the field of coated Duplex boards which are used for packaging by various industries such as pharmaceuticals
The Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹24.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd is ₹77.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd is 0 and -0.46 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd is ₹20.35 and ₹39.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.43%, 3 Years at -2.01%, 1 Year at 0.64%, 6 Month at -4.80%, 3 Month at -8.26% and 1 Month at -0.79%.
