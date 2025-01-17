Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
606.29
Op profit growth
459.93
EBIT growth
508.15
Net profit growth
-884.5
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1.7
-2.14
EBIT margin
-4.87
-5.65
Net profit margin
8.41
-7.57
RoCE
-5.43
RoNW
5.88
RoA
2.34
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
15.66
0
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
9.21
-3.01
Book value per share
69.93
63.1
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.68
0
P/CEPS
2.85
P/B
0.37
EV/EBIDTA
-42.44
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
67.72
-11.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
22.99
Inventory days
30.37
Creditor days
-56.55
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.54
1.96
Net debt / equity
1.04
1.55
Net debt / op. profit
-23.03
-173.48
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-54.49
-51.84
Employee costs
-8.76
-8.19
Other costs
-38.44
-42.1
