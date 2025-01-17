iifl-logo-icon 1
Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd Key Ratios

23.31
(-1.15%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

606.29

Op profit growth

459.93

EBIT growth

508.15

Net profit growth

-884.5

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1.7

-2.14

EBIT margin

-4.87

-5.65

Net profit margin

8.41

-7.57

RoCE

-5.43

RoNW

5.88

RoA

2.34

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

15.66

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

9.21

-3.01

Book value per share

69.93

63.1

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.68

0

P/CEPS

2.85

P/B

0.37

EV/EBIDTA

-42.44

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

67.72

-11.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

22.99

Inventory days

30.37

Creditor days

-56.55

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.54

1.96

Net debt / equity

1.04

1.55

Net debt / op. profit

-23.03

-173.48

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-54.49

-51.84

Employee costs

-8.76

-8.19

Other costs

-38.44

-42.1

