Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-25.65
-32.7
-37.89
-19.74
Depreciation
-6.33
-6.62
-6.82
-5.77
Tax paid
-0.18
-1.85
-2.29
-3.7
Working capital
-0.51
-14.97
18.62
-15.19
Other operating items
Operating
-32.69
-56.15
-28.39
-44.41
Capital expenditure
-0.23
3.66
5.91
69.64
Free cash flow
-32.93
-52.49
-22.48
25.22
Equity raised
-157.28
13.28
101.47
126.21
Investing
0
0
0
-12.1
Financing
72.84
31.19
73.31
52.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-117.37
-8.02
152.3
191.59
