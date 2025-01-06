iifl-logo-icon 1
Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

23.65
(-5.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Balkrishna Paper FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-25.65

-32.7

-37.89

-19.74

Depreciation

-6.33

-6.62

-6.82

-5.77

Tax paid

-0.18

-1.85

-2.29

-3.7

Working capital

-0.51

-14.97

18.62

-15.19

Other operating items

Operating

-32.69

-56.15

-28.39

-44.41

Capital expenditure

-0.23

3.66

5.91

69.64

Free cash flow

-32.93

-52.49

-22.48

25.22

Equity raised

-157.28

13.28

101.47

126.21

Investing

0

0

0

-12.1

Financing

72.84

31.19

73.31

52.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-117.37

-8.02

152.3

191.59

