|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
126.46
196.1
208.1
179.49
yoy growth (%)
-35.51
-5.76
15.93
13.51
Raw materials
-79.59
-117.63
-139.43
-116.26
As % of sales
62.94
59.98
67
64.77
Employee costs
-9.34
-12.25
-12.14
-11.69
As % of sales
7.39
6.24
5.83
6.51
Other costs
-46.71
-79.66
-79.32
-63.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.94
40.62
38.11
35.48
Operating profit
-9.19
-13.43
-22.8
-12.15
OPM
-7.27
-6.85
-10.95
-6.77
Depreciation
-6.33
-6.62
-6.82
-5.77
Interest expense
-12.91
-12.86
-10.64
-7.22
Other income
2.79
0.22
2.38
5.4
Profit before tax
-25.65
-32.7
-37.89
-19.74
Taxes
-0.18
-1.85
-2.29
-3.7
Tax rate
0.73
5.68
6.04
18.78
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-25.84
-34.56
-40.18
-23.45
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-25.84
-34.56
-40.18
-23.45
yoy growth (%)
-25.2
-14
71.31
-242.32
NPM
-20.43
-17.62
-19.31
-13.06
