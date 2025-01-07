iifl-logo-icon 1
Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.71
(4.48%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:04:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

126.46

196.1

208.1

179.49

yoy growth (%)

-35.51

-5.76

15.93

13.51

Raw materials

-79.59

-117.63

-139.43

-116.26

As % of sales

62.94

59.98

67

64.77

Employee costs

-9.34

-12.25

-12.14

-11.69

As % of sales

7.39

6.24

5.83

6.51

Other costs

-46.71

-79.66

-79.32

-63.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.94

40.62

38.11

35.48

Operating profit

-9.19

-13.43

-22.8

-12.15

OPM

-7.27

-6.85

-10.95

-6.77

Depreciation

-6.33

-6.62

-6.82

-5.77

Interest expense

-12.91

-12.86

-10.64

-7.22

Other income

2.79

0.22

2.38

5.4

Profit before tax

-25.65

-32.7

-37.89

-19.74

Taxes

-0.18

-1.85

-2.29

-3.7

Tax rate

0.73

5.68

6.04

18.78

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-25.84

-34.56

-40.18

-23.45

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-25.84

-34.56

-40.18

-23.45

yoy growth (%)

-25.2

-14

71.31

-242.32

NPM

-20.43

-17.62

-19.31

-13.06

