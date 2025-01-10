Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.74
10.74
10.74
10.74
Preference Capital
134.05
133.96
133.88
84.07
Reserves
-232.62
-161.2
-109.25
-104.52
Net Worth
-87.83
-16.5
35.37
-9.71
Minority Interest
Debt
81.15
89.57
70.86
108.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
21.44
21.3
21.57
21.41
Total Liabilities
14.76
94.37
127.8
119.92
Fixed Assets
26.81
120.88
128.13
140.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
21.44
0.35
0.43
0.43
Networking Capital
-34.39
-27.3
-0.91
-52.14
Inventories
6.41
7.89
40.01
22.69
Inventory Days
65.48
Sundry Debtors
1.77
0.89
6.01
10.95
Debtor Days
31.6
Other Current Assets
9.44
4.7
12.71
9.28
Sundry Creditors
-7.45
-16.12
-40.96
-48.58
Creditor Days
140.21
Other Current Liabilities
-44.56
-24.66
-18.69
-46.48
Cash
0.9
0.44
0.16
31.39
Total Assets
14.76
94.37
127.8
119.9
