Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

23.73
(-3.50%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.74

10.74

10.74

10.74

Preference Capital

134.05

133.96

133.88

84.07

Reserves

-232.62

-161.2

-109.25

-104.52

Net Worth

-87.83

-16.5

35.37

-9.71

Minority Interest

Debt

81.15

89.57

70.86

108.22

Deferred Tax Liability Net

21.44

21.3

21.57

21.41

Total Liabilities

14.76

94.37

127.8

119.92

Fixed Assets

26.81

120.88

128.13

140.22

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

21.44

0.35

0.43

0.43

Networking Capital

-34.39

-27.3

-0.91

-52.14

Inventories

6.41

7.89

40.01

22.69

Inventory Days

65.48

Sundry Debtors

1.77

0.89

6.01

10.95

Debtor Days

31.6

Other Current Assets

9.44

4.7

12.71

9.28

Sundry Creditors

-7.45

-16.12

-40.96

-48.58

Creditor Days

140.21

Other Current Liabilities

-44.56

-24.66

-18.69

-46.48

Cash

0.9

0.44

0.16

31.39

Total Assets

14.76

94.37

127.8

119.9

