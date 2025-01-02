Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 28 Dec 2024

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Discolsure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 2nd January 2025 at Registered Office of the Company at A/7 Trade World Kamala City Senapati Bapat Marg Lower Parel Mumbai - 400 013 interalia to consider and approve the following: 1. Raising of Funds by way of Inter corporate Deposit (ICD) from S P Finance and Trading Limited a related party during the Financial Year 2024-25 & 2025-26 subject to approval of Shareholders; 2. Raising of Funds by way of Inter corporate Deposit (ICD) from Sanchna Trading and Finance Limited a related party during the Financial Year 2024-25 & 2025-26 subject to approval of Shareholders; 3. Borrowing from from Banks/Financial Institution/Lenders etc. against the mortgage of companies properties. Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, have interalia approved the following: i. Raising of additional Funds by way of Inter corporate Deposit (ICD) from S P Finance and Trading Limited, a related party, up to an amount of Rs. 10 Crore during F.Y. 2024-25 and upto Rs.25 Crore during F.Y.2025-26, subject to approval of Shareholders; ii. Raising of Funds by way of Inter corporate Deposit (ICD) from Sanchna Trading and Finance Limited, a related party, upto Rs.25 Crore during F.Y.2025-26, subject to approval of Shareholders; iii. Borrowing upto Rs.50 Crore from Banks/Financial Institution/Lenders etc. against the mortgage of Companies properties. The aforesaid funds will be for the purpose of meeting Working Capital requirements/ continuing day to day business activities and Repayment of Debts of the Company. The Meeting commenced at 3.30 P.M. and concluded at 4.30 P.M. Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/01/2025)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Interalia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 and others as per attached notice. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 13th September, 2024 Material Events-Disposal of property, plant and equipments (PPE) at Ambivali factory as per letter attached. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Discolsure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the 24th October 2024 through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) interalia to consider and approve the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024; 2. Discontinuation of Paper and Paper Board Business operations at existing plant at Ambivali; 3. Inserting new business clause in Main Object and adoption of the Memorandum of Association of the Company as per the Companies Act 2013; 4. Recommendation to raise funds for working capital initiation of alternative business through loan/ Debentures or warrants on preferential basis. 5. Disposal of Property Plant and Equipment (PPE) at Ambivali Factory; Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge. The Board Meeting to be held on 24/10/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23.10.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Discolsure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday the 14th August 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at A/7 Trade World Kamala City S.B. Marg Lower Parel (w) Mumbai - 400 013 interalia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results ofthe Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Company has intimated vide its Letter No. Ref: BPML: SEC & LEGAL: TW: 2024-25 dated 1st July 2024 that the Trading Window Closure Period has commenced on 1st July 2024 and will end 48 hours after the financial results are made public on 14th August 2024. Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Wednesday, the 14th August, 2024, have inter alia approved the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2023. 2. Adoption of New Memorandum of Association. In Line with the requirement of Companies Act, 2013. 3. Approved on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee the re-appointment of Shri Dileep H. Shinde (DIN: 00270687), as an Independent Director of the Company for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years with effect from 7th August, 2026, subject to approval of the Member along with Annexure - 1. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 3.40 P.M. and concluded at 5.30 P.M. Kindly take the above on record and acknowledge Board of directors in their meeting held on 14th August, 2024 have approved the following : 1.Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended as on 30th June, 2024. 2.Adoption of MOA as per the requirement of Companies Act, 2013. 3. Re-appointment of Shri Dileep H. Shinde, Independent Director. Details descriptions are given in the attached letter (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 6 May 2024

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Discolsure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 13th May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at A/7 Trade World Kamala City S.B. Marg Lower Parel (w) Mumbai - 400 013 interalia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter /year ended March 31 2024. Notice is attahed. Out come of Board Meeting held on 13/05/2024 along with Financial Results & auditors Reports are attached. Results as on 31 03 2024 alongwith Auditors Reports are attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024