Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd Summary

Balkrishna Paper Mills Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Nirvikara Paper Mills Limited in June, 2013. The Company was renamed to Balkrishna Paper Mills Limited in February, 2016. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Paper and Paper Boards, used mainly for packaging industry, catering to the needs of Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Health Care Products, Readymade Garments, Food Products, Match Boxes and mainly for FMCG Segments. The Company began its journey with humble roots in Maharashtra. It was established in the year 1975 with a capacity of 15 MT per day of Duplex board. Since inception, the company had taken opportunities of the growing market and have increased capacity and continue to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing market conditions.In terms with the approval of Scheme of Arrangement between the Company, Balkrishna Industries Limited and the erstwhile Company, Nirvikara Paper Mills Limited by Bombay High Court on 19.12.2014, the business of Paper Board manufacturing got transferred to the Company effective from 10.02.2015 during the year 2014-15. Balkrishna Synthetics Limited (BSL) was transferred as a wholly own subsidiary to the Company in 2015. The Company is part of the highly reputed Siyaram Poddar Group which is into the diversified businesses of manufacturing textiles, garments yarn, home furnishings and paper. It is a pioneer in the field of coated Duplex boards which are used for packaging by various industries such as pharmaceuticals, toiletries, cosmetics and healthcare products, readymade garments, instant food products, matchboxes, incense sticks, besides many other packaging requirements.The paper machines and critical pulp mills equipment are imported from reputed European manufacturers to keep the vision of manufacturing a high quality of board. The Company makes continuous modifications and upgradations to keep up with all the latest paper board making technologies. The Company have two Quality Control Systems on machines to measure and control various board properties like GSM and moisture. Once the paper is cut according to the size requirements, 100% finishing of the material is done which ensures the paper quality. The Company takes several measures to assure that the quality is superior and consistent. The quality measures start from the very early stages of the paper making process wherein the extensive stock preparation removes all contaminants like plastic, glue, gum and other out throws through the latest screening and dispersing technologies.