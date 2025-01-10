To the Members of

BALKRISHNA PAPER MILLS LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

of Balkrishna Paper Mills Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024,

comprehensive income), the statement of Changes in Equity and the statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid

Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its loss, total comprehensive

year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs),

responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are

the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and

accordance with these requirements and the ICAI"s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

The company has incurred net loss of Rs. 7,113.93 Lakhs for the year ended 31st March, 2024, its net worth stands at negative Rs. 22,188.07 Lakhs as at 31st March, 2024,

statements which described the steps taken up by Management of the Company for the continuation of the

prepared on Going Concern Basis by the management of the Company.

The Company’s ability to continue as going concern is dependent on its ability to raise additional funds

obligations as and when they arise.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters (‘KAM’) are those matters that, in our

These matters were addressed in the context of our audit

opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Claims against the company not acknowledged as debts Principal audit procedures As at 31st March, 2024, the company has exposures to litigation relating to various matters as set out management judgement is required to assess such matters to determine the probability of occurrence economic resources Our audit procedures included the following substantive procedures: We understood, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls surrounding assessment of litigations relating to relevant laws and regulations. and whether a provision should be recognised, or a disclosure should be made. The management judgement is s upported ended 31st March, 2024 with legal advice in certain cases as c onsidered Read and analysed appropriate. Obtained details of all the claims against the Company for the year from the management. key correspondences, At the ultimate outcomes of the matters are uncertain and the position taken by the management are based on application of their best judgement, related legal advice including those relating to interpretation of laws/ regulations, it is considered to be a key audit matter. legal opinion and consultations by the management. Discussed with the appropriate senior management and evaluated management’s estimate of the possible outcome of the disputed cases. Based on the above procedures, management’s assessment in respect of litigations and related disclosures relating to contingent liabilities/other the Financial Statements are considered to be reasonable.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon

The Company’s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the report of the Board of Directors including Annexures thereto, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, but

report thereon.

the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially

obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company’s management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of

statements that give a true and fair view of the state

in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and

were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the

that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the

Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about

material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate,

economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement

or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence

for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has

effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management and Board of Directors.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events

Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report

or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors’ report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, s tructure and

represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in

aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the

quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect

statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope

that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most

current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors’ report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest

Other Matter

the year ended 31st March, 2023, prepared in accordance

been audited by the predecessor auditors. The report of

information dated 08th opinion.

this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors’ Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure” a statement on the matters

extent applicable.

A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31stMarch, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none stMarch, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal

statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors’ Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31stMarch, 2024 on its

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested ( either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or

by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate

security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other

whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding

any guarantee, security or the like on behalf

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the c ircumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year and has not proposed vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company w.e.f. 01st April, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the st March, 2024.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, and the same has operated throughout the period from 01st April, 2023 for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 01st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable st March, 2024.

For D S M R & CO CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS (FIRM REG. NO. 128085W) DHARMENDRA S. SONGIRA PARTNER Place: Mumbai MEMBERSHIP NO. 113275 Date : 13TH MAY, 2024 UDIN: 24113275BKBFNC7548

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors’ Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors’ Report

for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that: (i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

Property, Plant and Equipment is being conducted by the management at intervals during the year, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of assets. According to the information and explanations given to us no material discrepancies were

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the

held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year. (e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the

the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were

when compared with books of account. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns and statements comprising (stock statements, book debt statements, and statements on ageing analysis of the debtors)

institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company, of the respective quarters.

(iii) Based on our examination of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has made short-term investment during the year and not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans,

Liability Partnerships or any other parties, in respect of

The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) ,3(iii)(c) ,3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) and 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

In our opinion, the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Company’s interest.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, with respect to loans, investments and guarantees made.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 of the Act, and the rules framed thereunder.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company in respect of products where, pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government, the maintenance of cost records have been prescribed under Section 148 (1) of the Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) According to the records of the Company and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regularly depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees’ State Insurance, Income tax, Sales-Tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. There are no undisputed statutory dues as referred to above as at 31st March, 2024 outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the dues in respect of Sales Tax, Cess and Excise Duty that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of dispute and the forum where the disputes are pending are given below: -

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the Amount Relates Forum where dispute is pending Sales Tax Act Sales Tax (Including Interest and Penalty) 228.22 2002- 2003 Jt. Commissioner of Sales Tax (Appeals) Assessing Authority GST Act GST Tax(Including Interest and Penalty) 2.12 2017- 2018 Jt. Commissioner of GST (Appeals) Assessing Authority Water Cess Cess 326.07 1992- 2021 Court of Civil Judge, Senior Division, Thane Central Excise Act Excise Duty (Including Interest and Penalty) 1.22 2008- 2015 Assessing Authority

(viii)There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been s urrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful

government or any government authority. (x) (c) The company has not obtained any term loan during the year hence reporting under clause 3(ix) (c) of the order is not applicable.

statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

statements of the Company, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) During the year, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii)(a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of

ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

(c) As represented by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

(xiii)In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiv)According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have

by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards. (xiv)(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv)In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no c ore investment

Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii)The Company has incurred c ash losses in the current year amounting to Rs 6795.39 Lakhs. In the

had incurred cash losses amounting to Rs. 4,591.18 Lakhs.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the s tatutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. (xix)As referred to in ‘Material uncertainty related to Going concern’ paragraph in our main audit report

our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, there exists a material uncertainty that the Company may not be capable of meeting its liabilities, existing at the date of balance sheet, as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, further state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company and our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company was not having net worth of rupees

the Act are not applicable to the Company during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

For D S M R & CO CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS (FIRM REG. NO. 128085W) DHARMENDRA S. SONGIRA PARTNER PLACE: Mumbai MEMBERSHIP NO. 113275 DATE: 13TH MAY, 2024 UDIN:24113275BKBFNC7548

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors’ Report Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies

Balkrishna Paper Mills Limited (“the Company”) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our

year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management and the Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal

reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI’). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate

business, including adherence to company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable

Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s

on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal

Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal

and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit

assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material

fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable

purposes in accordance with generally accepted

procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records

transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are

statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation

to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal

inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in

st

March, 2024,

established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.