Summary

Neueon Towers Limited (Formerly known as Sujana Towers Limited), a part of Sujana Group, was incorporated on April 06, 2006 in Andhra Pradesh led by the Promoters, Yalamanchili S. Chowdary, G. Srinivasa Raju and their Associates. Later on, the Company name was changed from Sujana Towers Limited to Neueon Towers Limited effective on September 8, 2016. As on March 31, 2024, Company is having one wholly owned subsidiary - M/s. Digitech Business Systems Limited, Hong Kong.The Company is in the area of manufacturing and is currently operating in various areas/ verticals/products related to Towers & Transmission, TSF and Speciality Structural steel Manufacturing Business. The Company manufactures galvanized steel towers used in the power transmission and telecom tower sectors. It has set up two large-scale units at IDA Bollaram Industrial Estate in Hyderabad. The Company is ISO 9001:2001 certified , among few of their kind in the country and also obtained approvals for supply from PGCIL, various State Electricity Boards and BSNL. The company was formed on demerger of the Tower Division from Sujana Metal Products Ltd pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation and got listed with Bombay Stock Exchange with effect from August 21, 2007. In 2006-07, the company completed the expansion of galvanized tower facility to 128,125 TPA in two phases. The first phase became operational in September 2006 and the second phase was completed by March 2007.During the financial year 2007-0

