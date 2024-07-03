iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Neueon Towers Ltd Share Price

5.22
(4.82%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5.22
  • Day's High5.22
  • 52 Wk High5.22
  • Prev. Close4.98
  • Day's Low5.22
  • 52 Wk Low 2.13
  • Turnover (lac)9.51
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-269.66
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)29.52
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Neueon Towers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods - Electrical Equipment

Open

5.22

Prev. Close

4.98

Turnover(Lac.)

9.51

Day's High

5.22

Day's Low

5.22

52 Week's High

5.22

52 Week's Low

2.13

Book Value

-269.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

29.52

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Neueon Towers Ltd Corporate Action

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Dec, 2024

arrow

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Neueon Towers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Neueon Towers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 37.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 37.19%

Non-Promoter- 0.89%

Institutions: 0.88%

Non-Institutions: 61.92%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Neueon Towers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

56.54

56.54

56.54

56.54

Preference Capital

1.27

1.27

1.27

1.27

Reserves

-1,533.66

-1,439.96

-1,251.94

-1,187.33

Net Worth

-1,475.85

-1,382.15

-1,194.13

-1,129.52

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

2.93

64.14

203.12

yoy growth (%)

-100

-95.41

-68.41

-85.46

Raw materials

0

-1.36

-57.45

-194.16

As % of sales

0

46.52

89.56

95.59

Employee costs

-0.76

-2.63

-3.85

-4.82

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-96.17

-214.13

-439.81

-460.03

Depreciation

-93.79

-94.17

-93.91

-94.88

Tax paid

31.56

-8.14

-22.81

-31.88

Working capital

-2.4

-784.5

-385.66

-40.97

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-95.41

-68.41

-85.46

Op profit growth

-97.63

-69.61

374.42

-131.04

EBIT growth

-51.41

-54.95

162.25

-206.44

Net profit growth

-70.93

-51.95

-5.95

237.95

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0.04

41.9

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0.04

41.9

Other Operating Income

0.09

0.08

0.06

2.98

0.04

Other Income

1.44

1.44

0.04

4.17

0

View Annually Results

Neueon Towers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

6,635.15

87.362,32,820.9774.70.185,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

6,928.45

86.81,46,512.39440.450.422,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

741

1221,11,141.94222.570.182,270.1924.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

65.33

388.9484,241.5583.7201,396.942.85

Waaree Energies Ltd

WAAREEENER

2,862.2

91.6782,012.17357.4703,169.07268.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Neueon Towers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

G Srinivasa Raju

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

L. V. Rao

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

S Hanumantha Rao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

A S Anand Kumar

Chairman & Independent Directo

M V Bhaskara Rao

WTD & Additional Director

Vijayendra Santharam Seranyan Pasumarthi

Additional Director

Purusothama Reddy Marrikunta

Chairman

Sudheer Rayachoti

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Subrat Sahoo

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Neueon Towers Ltd

Summary

Neueon Towers Limited (Formerly known as Sujana Towers Limited), a part of Sujana Group, was incorporated on April 06, 2006 in Andhra Pradesh led by the Promoters, Yalamanchili S. Chowdary, G. Srinivasa Raju and their Associates. Later on, the Company name was changed from Sujana Towers Limited to Neueon Towers Limited effective on September 8, 2016. As on March 31, 2024, Company is having one wholly owned subsidiary - M/s. Digitech Business Systems Limited, Hong Kong.The Company is in the area of manufacturing and is currently operating in various areas/ verticals/products related to Towers & Transmission, TSF and Speciality Structural steel Manufacturing Business. The Company manufactures galvanized steel towers used in the power transmission and telecom tower sectors. It has set up two large-scale units at IDA Bollaram Industrial Estate in Hyderabad. The Company is ISO 9001:2001 certified , among few of their kind in the country and also obtained approvals for supply from PGCIL, various State Electricity Boards and BSNL. The company was formed on demerger of the Tower Division from Sujana Metal Products Ltd pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation and got listed with Bombay Stock Exchange with effect from August 21, 2007. In 2006-07, the company completed the expansion of galvanized tower facility to 128,125 TPA in two phases. The first phase became operational in September 2006 and the second phase was completed by March 2007.During the financial year 2007-0
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Neueon Towers Ltd share price today?

The Neueon Towers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Neueon Towers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neueon Towers Ltd is ₹29.52 Cr. as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Neueon Towers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Neueon Towers Ltd is 0 and -0.02 as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Neueon Towers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neueon Towers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neueon Towers Ltd is ₹2.13 and ₹5.22 as of 02 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Neueon Towers Ltd?

Neueon Towers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 77.06%, 3 Years at 34.40%, 1 Year at 49.14%, 6 Month at 76.95%, 3 Month at 71.15% and 1 Month at 68.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Neueon Towers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Neueon Towers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 37.27 %
Institutions - 0.88 %
Public - 61.85 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Neueon Towers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.