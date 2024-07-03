SectorCapital Goods - Electrical Equipment
Open₹5.22
Prev. Close₹4.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.51
Day's High₹5.22
Day's Low₹5.22
52 Week's High₹5.22
52 Week's Low₹2.13
Book Value₹-269.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)29.52
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
56.54
56.54
56.54
56.54
Preference Capital
1.27
1.27
1.27
1.27
Reserves
-1,533.66
-1,439.96
-1,251.94
-1,187.33
Net Worth
-1,475.85
-1,382.15
-1,194.13
-1,129.52
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
2.93
64.14
203.12
yoy growth (%)
-100
-95.41
-68.41
-85.46
Raw materials
0
-1.36
-57.45
-194.16
As % of sales
0
46.52
89.56
95.59
Employee costs
-0.76
-2.63
-3.85
-4.82
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-96.17
-214.13
-439.81
-460.03
Depreciation
-93.79
-94.17
-93.91
-94.88
Tax paid
31.56
-8.14
-22.81
-31.88
Working capital
-2.4
-784.5
-385.66
-40.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-95.41
-68.41
-85.46
Op profit growth
-97.63
-69.61
374.42
-131.04
EBIT growth
-51.41
-54.95
162.25
-206.44
Net profit growth
-70.93
-51.95
-5.95
237.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0.04
41.9
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0.04
41.9
Other Operating Income
0.09
0.08
0.06
2.98
0.04
Other Income
1.44
1.44
0.04
4.17
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
6,635.15
|87.36
|2,32,820.9
|774.7
|0.18
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
6,928.45
|86.8
|1,46,512.39
|440.45
|0.42
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
741
|122
|1,11,141.94
|222.57
|0.18
|2,270.19
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
65.33
|388.94
|84,241.55
|83.72
|0
|1,396.94
|2.85
Waaree Energies Ltd
WAAREEENER
2,862.2
|91.67
|82,012.17
|357.47
|0
|3,169.07
|268.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
G Srinivasa Raju
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
L. V. Rao
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
S Hanumantha Rao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
A S Anand Kumar
Chairman & Independent Directo
M V Bhaskara Rao
WTD & Additional Director
Vijayendra Santharam Seranyan Pasumarthi
Additional Director
Purusothama Reddy Marrikunta
Chairman
Sudheer Rayachoti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Subrat Sahoo
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Neueon Towers Ltd
Summary
Neueon Towers Limited (Formerly known as Sujana Towers Limited), a part of Sujana Group, was incorporated on April 06, 2006 in Andhra Pradesh led by the Promoters, Yalamanchili S. Chowdary, G. Srinivasa Raju and their Associates. Later on, the Company name was changed from Sujana Towers Limited to Neueon Towers Limited effective on September 8, 2016. As on March 31, 2024, Company is having one wholly owned subsidiary - M/s. Digitech Business Systems Limited, Hong Kong.The Company is in the area of manufacturing and is currently operating in various areas/ verticals/products related to Towers & Transmission, TSF and Speciality Structural steel Manufacturing Business. The Company manufactures galvanized steel towers used in the power transmission and telecom tower sectors. It has set up two large-scale units at IDA Bollaram Industrial Estate in Hyderabad. The Company is ISO 9001:2001 certified , among few of their kind in the country and also obtained approvals for supply from PGCIL, various State Electricity Boards and BSNL. The company was formed on demerger of the Tower Division from Sujana Metal Products Ltd pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation and got listed with Bombay Stock Exchange with effect from August 21, 2007. In 2006-07, the company completed the expansion of galvanized tower facility to 128,125 TPA in two phases. The first phase became operational in September 2006 and the second phase was completed by March 2007.During the financial year 2007-0
Read More
The Neueon Towers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Neueon Towers Ltd is ₹29.52 Cr. as of 02 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Neueon Towers Ltd is 0 and -0.02 as of 02 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Neueon Towers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Neueon Towers Ltd is ₹2.13 and ₹5.22 as of 02 Dec ‘24
Neueon Towers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 77.06%, 3 Years at 34.40%, 1 Year at 49.14%, 6 Month at 76.95%, 3 Month at 71.15% and 1 Month at 68.39%.
