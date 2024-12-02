Neueon Towers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-96.17
-214.13
-439.81
-460.03
Depreciation
-93.79
-94.17
-93.91
-94.88
Tax paid
31.56
-8.14
-22.81
-31.88
Working capital
-2.4
-784.5
-385.66
-40.97
Other operating items
Operating
-160.8
-1,100.96
-942.2
-627.77
Capital expenditure
0.01
-2.88
0
1.31
Free cash flow
-160.78
-1,103.85
-942.2
-626.45
Equity raised
-2,374.66
-1,321.73
206.81
1,190.68
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
-0.51
-39.46
292.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2,535.44
-2,426.11
-774.85
856.27
No Record Found
