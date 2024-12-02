iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Neueon Towers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5.22
(4.82%)
Dec 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Neueon Towers Ltd

Neueon Towers FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-96.17

-214.13

-439.81

-460.03

Depreciation

-93.79

-94.17

-93.91

-94.88

Tax paid

31.56

-8.14

-22.81

-31.88

Working capital

-2.4

-784.5

-385.66

-40.97

Other operating items

Operating

-160.8

-1,100.96

-942.2

-627.77

Capital expenditure

0.01

-2.88

0

1.31

Free cash flow

-160.78

-1,103.85

-942.2

-626.45

Equity raised

-2,374.66

-1,321.73

206.81

1,190.68

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

-0.51

-39.46

292.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2,535.44

-2,426.11

-774.85

856.27

Neueon Towers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Neueon Towers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.