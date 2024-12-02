Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
2.93
64.14
203.12
yoy growth (%)
-100
-95.41
-68.41
-85.46
Raw materials
0
-1.36
-57.45
-194.16
As % of sales
0
46.52
89.56
95.59
Employee costs
-0.76
-2.63
-3.85
-4.82
As % of sales
0
89.53
6
2.37
Other costs
-1.72
-103.93
-348.39
-76.96
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
3,537.64
543.11
37.89
Operating profit
-2.48
-104.99
-345.55
-72.83
OPM
0
-3,573.7
-538.68
-35.85
Depreciation
-93.79
-94.17
-93.91
-94.88
Interest expense
0
-16.19
-0.35
-292.46
Other income
0.1
1.23
0.01
0.15
Profit before tax
-96.17
-214.13
-439.81
-460.03
Taxes
31.56
-8.14
-22.81
-31.88
Tax rate
-32.82
3.8
5.18
6.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-64.6
-222.28
-462.63
-491.92
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-64.6
-222.28
-462.63
-491.92
yoy growth (%)
-70.93
-51.95
-5.95
237.95
NPM
0
-7,565.68
-721.19
-242.18
