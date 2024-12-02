iifl-logo-icon 1
Neueon Towers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.22
(4.82%)
Dec 2, 2024

QUICKLINKS FOR Neueon Towers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

2.93

64.14

203.12

yoy growth (%)

-100

-95.41

-68.41

-85.46

Raw materials

0

-1.36

-57.45

-194.16

As % of sales

0

46.52

89.56

95.59

Employee costs

-0.76

-2.63

-3.85

-4.82

As % of sales

0

89.53

6

2.37

Other costs

-1.72

-103.93

-348.39

-76.96

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

3,537.64

543.11

37.89

Operating profit

-2.48

-104.99

-345.55

-72.83

OPM

0

-3,573.7

-538.68

-35.85

Depreciation

-93.79

-94.17

-93.91

-94.88

Interest expense

0

-16.19

-0.35

-292.46

Other income

0.1

1.23

0.01

0.15

Profit before tax

-96.17

-214.13

-439.81

-460.03

Taxes

31.56

-8.14

-22.81

-31.88

Tax rate

-32.82

3.8

5.18

6.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-64.6

-222.28

-462.63

-491.92

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-64.6

-222.28

-462.63

-491.92

yoy growth (%)

-70.93

-51.95

-5.95

237.95

NPM

0

-7,565.68

-721.19

-242.18

